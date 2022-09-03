Expedition captures never-before-seen, high-resolution images of the Titanic

The private expedition OceanGate released on Tuesday, 30, what it says are the first 8k images of the Titanic ship. In high resolution and captured in the summer of 2022, the new videos and photographs allow you to know many details of the vessel, which sank in 1912 and whose story became even better known after the success of James Cameron’s 1997 film, which won an Oscar.

OceanGate Expeditions had already visited the ship last year. Since then, he decided that he would return to the site annually, to document the transformations and identify new details. “Given the enormous scale of the wreck and the wreckage field, multiple missions carried out over several years will be required to fully document and model the wreck site,” reads text published by the project team.

The expedition reached a depth of about 3,800 meters, according to OceanGate. Members highlighted the capture of colors and details, such as the name of the anchor maker Noah Hingley & Sons. According to OceanGate, a laser system used in the mission makes it possible to determine the size of objects.

Images include sections of the bow, the port anchor, one of the hulls, an anchor chain and one of the cargo holds. “It is hoped that the unparalleled images will help determine the rate of decay of the Titanic, as future expeditions capture new images that can be compared year after year,” the expedition’s statement adds.

“The longitudinal survey to collect images, videos, laser and sonar data allows an objective assessment of the rate of blasting and the documentation of the process”, pointed out the group about the remains of the vessel that sank in the North Atlantic, on its first voyage, in the route between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Also according to the initiative, the expeditions follow the guidelines of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and UNESCO, an entity linked to the United Nations (UN), for the preservation of underwater world heritage.

new expedition

OceanGate is preparing the 2023 expedition, departing and arriving via Newfoundland, Canada. There will be different eight-day missions, with different teams of six people. Qualified explorers will have the opportunity to join next year’s expedition through training and payment of fees to fund the activity.

Among the activities announced by the expedition are scanning the site with sonar and laser scanning. Another objective is to complement “the work carried out in previous scientific expeditions” and allow a greater volume of data and images for a “continued scientific study of the site”.

The expedition also includes documentation of the flora and fauna of the site, “for comparison with data collected in previous scientific expeditions and to better assess changes in habitat and historical heritage”. Sunk in 1912, the Titanic was found in 1985. The tragedy left more than 1,500 dead.

Source: Estadão Content