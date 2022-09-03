Explosives Attack Leaves Seven Police Officers Dead in Colombia | World

An ambush with explosives on a police patrol in a rural area of ​​southwestern Colombia left seven uniformed men dead on Friday, officials said.

Although President Gustavo Petro initially reported in a tweet about eight deaths in the attack, the final police tally counts seven deaths.

A police aide was the only survivor of the attack.

According to the prosecution, the soldiers were ambushed while traveling in an official vehicle to a remote rural area. Authorities did not provide information about those responsible for the assault.

This is the serious attack on the security forces since Gustavo Petro came to power. The new president has proposed a policy of “total peace” to various armed groups to end the nearly six-decade conflict between guerrillas and the country’s armed forces.

Petro tries to reactivate peace talks with the ELN guerrillas, interrupted in 2019, after an attack on a police school that left 22 dead, in addition to the attacker.

In 2017, the FARC, the country’s largest rebel group, reached an agreement with the Colombian government. The ELN is a splinter group that did not sign a peace agreement.

Petro has proposed a multilateral ceasefire with the rebels who broke the peace pact that disarmed the FARC guerrillas in 2017 and the narco-trafficking armies.

In addition to the dissident guerrilla groups, there are drug gangs grouped around the Gulf Clan that are open to participating in the ceasefire.

So far there has been no agreement with the new government.

On Twitter, Petro stated that “these events express a clear sabotage of total peace”.

Defense Minister Iván Velásquez called on the Armed Forces to “respond with force to this attack on peace.”

The UN Secretary-General’s special representative in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz, asked to “continue to insist on efforts around peace”.