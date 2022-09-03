Falcão reacts to new video of Glova de Pedreiro and public resonates

Credit: Editing – Photo: Reproduction – Henrique Arcoverde – Publicity

A fever on social media, Luva de Pedreiro continues to gain new followers and contracts in the market. Last Friday (02), the influencer published one of his traditional videos where he appears scoring a beautiful goal on a clay field.

When noting the goal, the young man who is successful on the internet sent his traditional catchphrases to celebrate. Responsible for managing Iran Ferreira, former player Falcão praised the influencer’s achievement in the comments of the publication.

“Best in the world, thank God!” said the Brazilian futsal legend. Subsequently, several netizens echoed Falcão’s comment. In addition to praising the former player, there were those who asked for a challenge between him and Iran Ferreira. “Make a challenge between you and Luva de Pedreiro for the crowd to vibrate….. There are more good people to participate too. After all, football is art!”, said a follower.

“MASON GLOVE” PLATE GENERATES CONTROVERSY

This week, the influencer celebrated the launch of a dish with his name at the restaurant “Paris 6”, a French bistro located in São Paulo, known for naming celebrities for the products offered on the menu.

The dish titled “Pedreiro’s Glove”, however, caused a stir on social media because of the price. Whoever wants to enjoy the combination of cubes of filet mignon, rice, beans, farofa, breaded banana and two fried eggs, will have to pay R$ 89.00. This value is seen by the public as above average. In addition to this dish, the influencer also won a dessert named after him, it is a pudding, which costs R$ 35 a slice.

“The guy put a plate of rice and beans in paris 6” In fact, I only saw the restaurant gentrifying a food because this mason’s glove is making money in the media and advertising digital marketing is what there is at the moment — emotional assistance animal (@soobser30252484) August 31, 2022