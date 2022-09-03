Fan art imagines hero’s costume in movie sequel

Even more prepared!

The Batman was one of DC’s recent big hits, featuring a new live-action version of Batman as played by Robert Pattinson. Of course, with the new version also came a unique costume, which led one fan to wonder what updates will be made for the second film in the franchise directed by Matt Reeves.

in your account at Instagram, Jaxson Derr shared a concept art with his ideas. Although clearly inspired by what is presented in the first film, the artist modified the colors a little, bringing yellow details, in addition to giving the hero of Gotham a more robust and armor-inspired look, among other changes.

Check the result below:

The Batman count with Robert Pattinson as the titular character, Zoë Kravitz like Catwoman, Andy Serkis in the role of Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright like James Gordon and Colin Farrell like Penguin. The latter will star in a spinoff series produced by HBO Max, which will tell about his rise among Gotham’s mafia. The film is currently available on HBO Max, and it already has a confirmed sequel.

What would you like to see in an updated Batman costume? Comment!

