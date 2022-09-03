Fans Praise Selena Gomez for Confronting Gordon Ramsey in the Kitchen: ‘I would cry’

Selena Gomez proved she can perform under a lot of pressure, even in the face of Gordon Ramsey’s wrath.

In a viral video shared on social media, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star reunited with chef Gordon Ramsey for an episode of Selena + Cook. The show features guest chefs who come to Gomez’s house to teach her the basics of Malibu beach cooking.

In the latest episode of the HBO Max series, the host of kitchen nightmares gave Gomez her first face-to-face class. The sneak peek clip shows Ramsey and Gomez trying to make rib steaks, but the chef starts to show his famous temper when things go wrong.

When Ramsey tells Gomez it’s time to put the meat in the pot, he says, “Come on, you’re late, please.”

As Gomez runs to the stove, she is confused about which of the four pots to use. “The furthest pot means the furthest,” Ramsey tells him angrily. But when Gomez puts her raw steak on the back left burner, Ramsey says she got the wrong pan.

“Wong’s nonstick skillet is my nonstick skillet for my fries!” he informs her. “The furthest frying pan!”

The now terrified Gomez replies, “What does that mean?”

When he finally puts the first steak in the correct pan, Ramsey tells him to put the second steak. “Next,” he tells her, but Gomez just runs in circles. A frustrated Ramsey runs out of the kitchen and playfully yells out the window, “Next! Let the next one in, please. For the love of God, someone help me.”

While the chef’s outburst was a joke, fans applauded Gomez for not giving in under pressure, given Ramsey’s tendency to call some of his sous chefs stupid sandwiches.

On Twitter, a fan reposted the clip from the episode and it received 1.6 million views. “Selena Gomez and Gordon Ramsay bring tears to my eyes,” he captioned the tweet.

“Selena is me when someone gives me instructions,” one user replied.

“You could be having the simplest meal with this man and still feel anxious,” said another.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, many viewers said that all they would do is cry if they were in Gomez’s position. “I just started crying”, commented one person, while another user agreed: “at that moment I would be sobbing”

“This has me freaking out and I’m not even there,” wrote a third TikTok user.

In addition to Ramsey, some of the other celebrity chefs appearing this season of Gomez’s show include Rachael Ray, Ludo Lefebvre, Kristen Kish, Devonn Francis and Priya Krishna. For each episode, the show donates $10,000 to a charity of the chef’s choice.