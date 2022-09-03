Film Schedule from September 3rd to September 9th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 3rd to the 9th of August.

Saturday, 09/03/2022

Saturday Session

Rocky Balboa

Original Title: Rocky Balboa

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2006

Director: Sylvester Stallone

Cast: Antonio Tarver; Burt Young; Geraldine Hughes; James Francis Kelly III; Milo Ventimiglia; Sylvester Stallone

Class: Drama, Action

Longing for his glory days, Rocky intends to return to the ring and accepts the challenge to fight the reigning heavyweight champion of the world.

Sunday, 09/04/2022

owl I

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Original Title: Transformers: Age Of Extinction

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Kelsey Grammer; Nicola Peltz; Jack Reynor; Stanley Tucci; Mark Wahlberg; Titus Welliver

Class: Action

After the great confrontation between Autobots and Decepticons, the gigantic alien robots disappeared. They are now hunted by humans.

Maximum temperature

Planet of the apes the origin

Original Title: Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Rupert Wyatt

Cast: Andy Serkis, James Franco, Freida Pinto, Brian Cox, Tom Felton, David Oyelowo, Tyler Labine, Jamie Harris, David Hewlett, Ty Olsson

Class: Adventure

When lab chimpanzees develop human intelligence and emotions, an epic battle rages to determine the dominant species on the planet.

movie theater

double blow

Original Title: Focus

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Glenn Ficarra; John Requa

Cast: Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Rodrigo Santoro, Gerald Mcraney, Adrian

Martinez, Brennan Brown

Class: Suspense

Nicky is a professional crook chosen as a victim by an upstart. He gets carried away by the scam to unmask her, but becomes romantically involved.

Monday, 05/09/2022

Afternoon session

trolls

Original Title: Trolls

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Mike Mitchell; Walt Dohrn

Cast: Anna Kendrick;Christine Baranski;Christopher Mintz-Plasse;Gwen Stefani;Justin Timberlake;Russell Brand;Zooey Deschanel

Class: Animation

After the invasion of their village, the trolls Poppy and Trunk venture out to rescue their family.

Hot screen

Bohemian Rhapsody – the story of Freddie Mercury

Original Title: Bohemian Rhapsody

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Bryan Singer, Dexter Fletcher

Cast: Aidan Gillen;Allen Leech;Ben Hardy;Gwilym Lee;Joseph Mazzello;Lucy Boynton;Rami Malek;Tom Hollande

Class: Drama, musical

Freddie Mercury and his companions create the band Queen. When his lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, they must juggle fame and their lives.

Tuesday, 09/06/2022

Afternoon session

teaching to live

Original Title: Martian Child

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Menno Meyjes

Cast: John Cusack, Bobby Coleman, Amanda Peet, Sophie Okonedo, JoanCusack, Oliver Platt

Class: Comedy, Drama

David Gordon is a widowed science fiction writer who decides to adopt Dennis, an orphan boy who believes he is a Martian on a mission to explore Earth.

Wednesday, 09/07/2022

Afternoon session

RIPD – Agents from Beyond

Original Title: RIPD

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Robert Schwentke

Cast: Jeff Bridges;Kevin Bacon;Mary-Louise Parker;Stephanie Szostak; Ryan Reynolds

Class: Action

After dying, police officer Nick is sent back to try to find his killer and will have the help of veteran Roy.

Thursday, 09/08/2022

Afternoon session

She Said, He Said

Original Title: She Said, He Said

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Claudia Castro

Cast: Bianca Andrade; Duda Matte; Fernanda Gentil; Maisa Silva; Marcus Bessa; Maria Clara Gueiros; Matheus Lustosa

Class: Comedy, Romance

Two teenagers have just entered a new school where they have to deal with the difficult task of making new friends.

Friday, 09/09/2022

Afternoon session

Journey to the Center of the Earth: The Movie

Original Title: Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2008

Director: Eric Brevig

Cast: Anita Briem, Frank Fontaine, Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, Seth Meyers, Jean Michel Paré, Jane Wheeler

Class: Adventure

Trevor wants to find out his brother’s whereabouts. He goes to Iceland with his nephew and guide. They get trapped in a cave and arrive at the center of the Earth.