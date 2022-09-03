Film Schedule from September 3rd to September 9th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 3rd to the 9th of August.
Saturday, 09/03/2022
Saturday Session
Rocky Balboa
Original Title: Rocky Balboa
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2006
Director: Sylvester Stallone
Cast: Antonio Tarver; Burt Young; Geraldine Hughes; James Francis Kelly III; Milo Ventimiglia; Sylvester Stallone
Class: Drama, Action
Longing for his glory days, Rocky intends to return to the ring and accepts the challenge to fight the reigning heavyweight champion of the world.
Sunday, 09/04/2022
owl I
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Original Title: Transformers: Age Of Extinction
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Michael Bay
Cast: Kelsey Grammer; Nicola Peltz; Jack Reynor; Stanley Tucci; Mark Wahlberg; Titus Welliver
Class: Action
After the great confrontation between Autobots and Decepticons, the gigantic alien robots disappeared. They are now hunted by humans.
Maximum temperature
Planet of the apes the origin
Original Title: Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Rupert Wyatt
Cast: Andy Serkis, James Franco, Freida Pinto, Brian Cox, Tom Felton, David Oyelowo, Tyler Labine, Jamie Harris, David Hewlett, Ty Olsson
Class: Adventure
When lab chimpanzees develop human intelligence and emotions, an epic battle rages to determine the dominant species on the planet.
movie theater
double blow
Original Title: Focus
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Glenn Ficarra; John Requa
Cast: Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Rodrigo Santoro, Gerald Mcraney, Adrian
Martinez, Brennan Brown
Class: Suspense
Nicky is a professional crook chosen as a victim by an upstart. He gets carried away by the scam to unmask her, but becomes romantically involved.
Monday, 05/09/2022
Afternoon session
trolls
Original Title: Trolls
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Mike Mitchell; Walt Dohrn
Cast: Anna Kendrick;Christine Baranski;Christopher Mintz-Plasse;Gwen Stefani;Justin Timberlake;Russell Brand;Zooey Deschanel
Class: Animation
After the invasion of their village, the trolls Poppy and Trunk venture out to rescue their family.
Hot screen
Bohemian Rhapsody – the story of Freddie Mercury
Original Title: Bohemian Rhapsody
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Bryan Singer, Dexter Fletcher
Cast: Aidan Gillen;Allen Leech;Ben Hardy;Gwilym Lee;Joseph Mazzello;Lucy Boynton;Rami Malek;Tom Hollande
Class: Drama, musical
Freddie Mercury and his companions create the band Queen. When his lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, they must juggle fame and their lives.
Tuesday, 09/06/2022
Afternoon session
teaching to live
Original Title: Martian Child
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Menno Meyjes
Cast: John Cusack, Bobby Coleman, Amanda Peet, Sophie Okonedo, JoanCusack, Oliver Platt
Class: Comedy, Drama
David Gordon is a widowed science fiction writer who decides to adopt Dennis, an orphan boy who believes he is a Martian on a mission to explore Earth.
Wednesday, 09/07/2022
Afternoon session
RIPD – Agents from Beyond
Original Title: RIPD
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Robert Schwentke
Cast: Jeff Bridges;Kevin Bacon;Mary-Louise Parker;Stephanie Szostak; Ryan Reynolds
Class: Action
After dying, police officer Nick is sent back to try to find his killer and will have the help of veteran Roy.
Thursday, 09/08/2022
Afternoon session
She Said, He Said
Original Title: She Said, He Said
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Claudia Castro
Cast: Bianca Andrade; Duda Matte; Fernanda Gentil; Maisa Silva; Marcus Bessa; Maria Clara Gueiros; Matheus Lustosa
Class: Comedy, Romance
Two teenagers have just entered a new school where they have to deal with the difficult task of making new friends.
Friday, 09/09/2022
Afternoon session
Journey to the Center of the Earth: The Movie
Original Title: Journey To The Center Of The Earth
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2008
Director: Eric Brevig
Cast: Anita Briem, Frank Fontaine, Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, Seth Meyers, Jean Michel Paré, Jane Wheeler
Class: Adventure
Trevor wants to find out his brother’s whereabouts. He goes to Iceland with his nephew and guide. They get trapped in a cave and arrive at the center of the Earth.