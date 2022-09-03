Film Schedule from September 3rd to September 9th

Admin 34 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 3rd to the 9th of August.

Saturday, 09/03/2022

Saturday Session

Rocky Balboa

Original Title: Rocky Balboa

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2006

Director: Sylvester Stallone

Cast: Antonio Tarver; Burt Young; Geraldine Hughes; James Francis Kelly III; Milo Ventimiglia; Sylvester Stallone

Class: Drama, Action

Longing for his glory days, Rocky intends to return to the ring and accepts the challenge to fight the reigning heavyweight champion of the world.

Sunday, 09/04/2022

owl I

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Original Title: Transformers: Age Of Extinction

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Kelsey Grammer; Nicola Peltz; Jack Reynor; Stanley Tucci; Mark Wahlberg; Titus Welliver

Class: Action

After the great confrontation between Autobots and Decepticons, the gigantic alien robots disappeared. They are now hunted by humans.

Maximum temperature

Planet of the apes the origin

Original Title: Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Rupert Wyatt

Cast: Andy Serkis, James Franco, Freida Pinto, Brian Cox, Tom Felton, David Oyelowo, Tyler Labine, Jamie Harris, David Hewlett, Ty Olsson

Class: Adventure

When lab chimpanzees develop human intelligence and emotions, an epic battle rages to determine the dominant species on the planet.

movie theater

double blow

Original Title: Focus

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Glenn Ficarra; John Requa

Cast: Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Rodrigo Santoro, Gerald Mcraney, Adrian

Martinez, Brennan Brown

Class: Suspense

Nicky is a professional crook chosen as a victim by an upstart. He gets carried away by the scam to unmask her, but becomes romantically involved.

Monday, 05/09/2022

Afternoon session

trolls

Original Title: Trolls

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Mike Mitchell; Walt Dohrn

Cast: Anna Kendrick;Christine Baranski;Christopher Mintz-Plasse;Gwen Stefani;Justin Timberlake;Russell Brand;Zooey Deschanel

Class: Animation

After the invasion of their village, the trolls Poppy and Trunk venture out to rescue their family.

Hot screen

Bohemian Rhapsody – the story of Freddie Mercury

Original Title: Bohemian Rhapsody

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Bryan Singer, Dexter Fletcher

Cast: Aidan Gillen;Allen Leech;Ben Hardy;Gwilym Lee;Joseph Mazzello;Lucy Boynton;Rami Malek;Tom Hollande

Class: Drama, musical

Freddie Mercury and his companions create the band Queen. When his lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, they must juggle fame and their lives.

Tuesday, 09/06/2022

Afternoon session

teaching to live

Original Title: Martian Child

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Menno Meyjes

Cast: John Cusack, Bobby Coleman, Amanda Peet, Sophie Okonedo, JoanCusack, Oliver Platt

Class: Comedy, Drama

David Gordon is a widowed science fiction writer who decides to adopt Dennis, an orphan boy who believes he is a Martian on a mission to explore Earth.

Wednesday, 09/07/2022

Afternoon session

RIPD – Agents from Beyond

Original Title: RIPD

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Robert Schwentke

Cast: Jeff Bridges;Kevin Bacon;Mary-Louise Parker;Stephanie Szostak; Ryan Reynolds

Class: Action

After dying, police officer Nick is sent back to try to find his killer and will have the help of veteran Roy.

Thursday, 09/08/2022

Afternoon session

She Said, He Said

Original Title: She Said, He Said

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Claudia Castro

Cast: Bianca Andrade; Duda Matte; Fernanda Gentil; Maisa Silva; Marcus Bessa; Maria Clara Gueiros; Matheus Lustosa

Class: Comedy, Romance

Two teenagers have just entered a new school where they have to deal with the difficult task of making new friends.

Friday, 09/09/2022

Afternoon session

Journey to the Center of the Earth: The Movie

Original Title: Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2008

Director: Eric Brevig

Cast: Anita Briem, Frank Fontaine, Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, Seth Meyers, Jean Michel Paré, Jane Wheeler

Class: Adventure

Trevor wants to find out his brother’s whereabouts. He goes to Iceland with his nephew and guide. They get trapped in a cave and arrive at the center of the Earth.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Armie Hammer’s movie pair, Gal Gadot believes the former actor needs to be held accountable

“House of Hammer: Family Secrets”, which premieres this Friday (2) on Discovery +, recalls the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved