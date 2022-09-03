Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde



disclosure

Newsroom – TV Observatory





03/09/2022 13:46

03/09/2022 13:46

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

trolls

Original Title: trolls

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Mike Mitchell; Walt Dohrn

Cast: Anna Kendrick; Christine Baranski; Christopher Mintz-Plasse; Gwen Stefani; Justin Timberlake; Russell Brand; Zooey Deschanel

Class: animation

On one side, the cute trolls who live to sing and dance. On the other, the berguens, who feed on trolls. After the invasion of their village, the trolls Poppy and Trunk venture out to rescue their family.

tuesday

teaching to live

Original Title: Martian Child

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Menno Meyjes

Cast: John Cusack, Bobby Coleman, Amanda Peet, Sophie Okonedo, JoanCusack, Oliver Platt

Class: comedy, drama

David Gordon is a living science fiction writer who decides to adopt Dennis, an orphan boy who believes he is a Martian on a mission to explore Earth.

Wednesday

RIPD – Alm Agents

Original Title: RIPD

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Robert Schwentke

Cast: Jeff Bridges; Kevin Bacon; Mary-Louise Parker; Stephanie Szostak; Ryan Reynolds

Class: To

Police officer Nick Walker has just died and been sent to the Rest in Peace department, where a team of undead police officers secretly work on Earth. Sent back to try to find his killer, Nick enlists the help of veteran Roy Pulsipher.

Thursday

She Said, He Said

Original Title: She Said, He Said

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Claudia Castro

Cast: Bianca Andrade; Duda Matte; Fernanda Gentil; Maisa Silva; Marcus Bessa; Maria Clara Gueiros; Matheus Lustosa

Class: comedy, romance

Two teenagers have just entered a new school where they have to deal with the difficult task of making new friends.

Friday

Journey to the Center of the Earth: The Movie

Original Title: Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2008

Director: Eric Brevig

Cast: Anita Briem, Frank Fontaine, Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, Seth Meyers, Jean Michel Par, Jane Wheeler

Class: Adventure

Trevor wants to find out his brother’s whereabouts. He goes to Iceland with his nephew and guide. They get trapped in a cave and arrive at the center of the Earth.

Check out other movies that will be showing during the week on TV

This post Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde was first published on TV Observatório.