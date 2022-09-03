Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
trolls
Original Title: trolls
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Mike Mitchell; Walt Dohrn
Cast: Anna Kendrick; Christine Baranski; Christopher Mintz-Plasse; Gwen Stefani; Justin Timberlake; Russell Brand; Zooey Deschanel
Class: animation
On one side, the cute trolls who live to sing and dance. On the other, the berguens, who feed on trolls. After the invasion of their village, the trolls Poppy and Trunk venture out to rescue their family.
tuesday
teaching to live
Original Title: Martian Child
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Menno Meyjes
Cast: John Cusack, Bobby Coleman, Amanda Peet, Sophie Okonedo, JoanCusack, Oliver Platt
Class: comedy, drama
David Gordon is a living science fiction writer who decides to adopt Dennis, an orphan boy who believes he is a Martian on a mission to explore Earth.
Wednesday
RIPD – Alm Agents
Original Title: RIPD
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Robert Schwentke
Cast: Jeff Bridges; Kevin Bacon; Mary-Louise Parker; Stephanie Szostak; Ryan Reynolds
Class: To
Police officer Nick Walker has just died and been sent to the Rest in Peace department, where a team of undead police officers secretly work on Earth. Sent back to try to find his killer, Nick enlists the help of veteran Roy Pulsipher.
Thursday
She Said, He Said
Original Title: She Said, He Said
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Claudia Castro
Cast: Bianca Andrade; Duda Matte; Fernanda Gentil; Maisa Silva; Marcus Bessa; Maria Clara Gueiros; Matheus Lustosa
Class: comedy, romance
Two teenagers have just entered a new school where they have to deal with the difficult task of making new friends.
Friday
Journey to the Center of the Earth: The Movie
Original Title: Journey To The Center Of The Earth
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2008
Director: Eric Brevig
Cast: Anita Briem, Frank Fontaine, Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, Seth Meyers, Jean Michel Par, Jane Wheeler
Class: Adventure
Trevor wants to find out his brother’s whereabouts. He goes to Iceland with his nephew and guide. They get trapped in a cave and arrive at the center of the Earth.
