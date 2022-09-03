Find out which movie Record TV is showing this Sunday at Cine Maior



09/02/2022 19:14

09/02/2022 19:14

This Sunday (04), at 14:00, in the Cine MaiorRecord TV shows the film Goosebumps: Monsters and Goosebumps!

Datasheet:

HD with audio description

Original title: goosebumps

Cast:Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Amy Ryan, Ryan Lee, Odeya Rush and Jillian Bell.

Genre: Adventure

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis:

Young Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) moves from New York to a small town in the United States, where his mother is transferred. There, they live in the house next door to Hannah (Odeya Rush) – with whom the teenager falls in love – and her father, the surly RL Stine (Jack Black). After hearing screams coming from the property next door, Zach breaks into the residence with the help of his fearful colleague (Ryan Lee) and ends up accidentally opening one of the books and, consequently, initiating the release of all the monsters created by Stine. Together they will have to send the creatures back to the shelves.

