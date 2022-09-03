Find out which movie Record TV shows this Friday on Super Tela



09/02/2022 18:54

09/02/2022 18:54

This Friday (02), at 11:15 pm, at Super ScreenRecord TV shows the film cornered.

Technical Data:

HD with audio description

Original Title: trap

Cast: Kevin Bacon, Charlize Theron, Courtney Love, Stuart Townsend, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Dakota Fanning.

Genre: To

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis:

Joe (Kevin Bacon) and Chery Hickey (Courtney Love) believe they have discovered the perfect plan to make easy money. They kidnap a child, daughter of millionaires, and demand that the ransom be paid within 24 hours, otherwise she dies. As the police require that the disappearance has occurred for at least 24 hours before it can be registered, both believe they are immune to the police during this period. They decide to scam the Jennings by kidnapping their little daughter Abby (Dakota Fanning). While Chery negotiates with her father (Stuart Townsend) for a ransom, Joe’s job is to psychologically pressure her mother (Charlize Theron) so that the ransom is paid soon. The Jennings’ despair is compounded by the knowledge that Abby is asthmatic and that if she does not take her medication, she could die.

This post Find out which movie Record TV is showing this Friday on Super Tela was first published on TV Observatory.