find the correct answer and train your mind

Are you one of those people who loves to solve a good problem? logic challenge? If so, we have an excellent option to test your skills. The goal proposed here is to analyze the image and decide which car needs to be removed to allow traffic to flow in the best way.

See too: Where is the pilot of the plane? Try to solve this chaotic illusion challenge

Why you should do more challenges like this

A good logic challenge is capable of improving your reasoning ability and therefore helps to boost your brain power. More than that, several recent studies show that mental exercise prevents a number of degenerative diseases. Alzheimer’s, poor memory, dementia and even depression can all be improved based on this type of activity.

Tests and challenges like the ones presented here force your brain to make a variety of neural connections. They are responsible for expanding the mental capacity of any person. Of course, to feel the effects, you have to perform several tests over a long period of time. Like the muscles of the body, it takes a certain amount of time for the mind to develop.

Get started now with the traffic logic challenge

Now is the right time to start your mental marathon. Enjoy the present logic challenge and start exercising your mind at high levels.

All you have to do is answer the question: “which car should I take out for traffic to flow?”. You can see that there are several vehicles “stuck” in the image, but it is possible to make them run again. It is enough for one of the cars to be removed from the place; which one is it?

Answer: see which car should be removed

If you’ve looked at the logic challenge and still haven’t come up with the correct answer, that’s fine. We’ll show you which car you should leave for others to ride.

The correct answer to the question posed is “number 3”. Therefore, the red car must be removed from its place.