“Flamengo already has Lázaro’s replacement”; Dorival is surgical and lets slip who will be the man who will fill the boy’s vacancy

Lázaro was Flamengo’s only casualty in the transfer window. The number 14 ended up having 70% of his economic rights sold to Almería, from Spain, for figures around 7 million euros (about R$ 36.5 million at the current price). The amount is disputed by a part of the fans.

Now, with the departure of shirt 14, coach Dorival Júnior will need to fit someone in place. The Club already has a replacement for the 20-year-old. This update cheers up the Nation, as many people in the crowd expect more chances from those who haven’t had so much following among the professionals. The information came to light this morning (2).

The sectorist Diogo Dantas, from the Extra newspaper, brought the following: “Flamengo prepares Matheus França to succeed Lázaro. Victor Hugo can also gain more minutes on the field”, highlighted the communicator’s publication. a little.

Another novelty is Junior Keder’s first professional training. In your social networks, the young man was thrilled with the chance to train in the top team. As a cycle, or stepping stone if it facilitates understanding, the CRF promotes the “profi” at the same time that it fixes the future of a jewel. Therefore, it appears to have planning to launch the prodigies at the right time.

Possibly with an alternative list of related, Mengão turns the key to the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. On the morning of next Sunday (4), at 11 am (Brasilia time), the Gávea team takes Ceará, at Maracanãin a game valid for the 25th round of the competition organized by the CBF.