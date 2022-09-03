Flamengo improvises “game ball”, and Pedro keeps hat-trick memory against Vélez | Flamengo

Pedro finally has the hat-trick against Vélez Sarsfield on his shelf. An improvised ball, it’s true, but with the autograph of all teammates to remember last Wednesday’s special night, with three goals in Flamengo’s 4-0 victory in the Libertadores semifinal.

After the Argentine club refused to give up one of the balls used during the 90 minutes at the José Amalfitani stadium, Flamengo presented the striker with a similar one at the re-presentation of the squad, on Friday, at Ninho do Urubu. That’s because all clubs have identical models from the competition’s official supplier for training, home games and warm-up.

Pedro shows the ball for the hat-trick in Libertadores

In this way, Flamengo solved the problem by donating one of the balls used in the warm-up of last Wednesday’s match so that Pedro could fulfill the signature ritual of all players before taking it home.

It was Pedro’s third hat-trick in his career, all with the Flamengo shirt. The striker had already scored three goals against Volta Redonda, in the 2021 Carioca semifinal, and scored four times in the current edition of Libertadores, against Tolima, in the round of 16.

Flamengo’s top scorer in the season tied with Gabriel, with 23 goals, Pedro should be spared and start on the bench in the match against Ceará, this Sunday, at 11 am (GMT), for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. With 43 points, the team is the runner-up in the competition, seven behind Palmeiras, who have 50.

