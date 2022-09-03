Flamengo x Vélez has the second largest audience in ESPN history in Libertadores – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Broadcaster showed the game on closed TV last Wednesday (31)

Flamengo’s show on Wednesday (31), when they thrashed Vélez Sarsfield (ARG) 4-0, made Nação Rubro-Negra smile. However, not only the Biggest in the World had reason to be happy. ESPN celebrates the second largest audience in the channel’s history in Copa Libertadores de America broadcasts with the red-black victory. More than two million people have seen the game.

The closed TV station was in first place at the time of the match in the pay TV ranking, with 11 times more audience than the second place, according to information from Uol Esporte. Who also ‘surfed the wave’ of the red-black rout was the Linha de Passe program, which began immediately after the final whistle at the José Amalfinati Stadium. The roundtable had triple the number of viewers compared to the next most viewed attraction.

Earn money with Flamengo wins!

Airing since 1998, Linha de Passe from Wednesday (31) to Thursday (01) recorded the second highest audience in the history of the program, which is considered the main one on ESPN. The channel, in the first hours after the game, was 168% above the second most watched channel.

Who must be regretting the numbers obtained by ESPN is SBT. The broadcaster, which has the right to choose a game to broadcast, opted for Athletico-PR and Palmeiras, also for the Libertadores semifinal. The results were not satisfactory. Last Tuesday (30), the date of the duel between the teams at Arena da Baixada, Sílvio Santos’ broadcaster had almost half of Globo’s Ibope in São Paulo.

Audience disputes will have new chapters next week. On Tuesday (06), SBT returns to show Palmeiras x Athletico-PR, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. On Wednesday (07), ESPN shows Flamengo x Vélez Sarsfield, at Maracanã. In both clashes, the red-blacks have the advantage. The carioca can lose up to a three-goal difference to go to the final, while the people of Paraná play for a draw.