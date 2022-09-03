Florence Pugh Set to Lead the MCU’s Next Team, “Marvel’s Suicide Squad”

The film hits theaters in 2024.

Since 2008, Marvel has started to create a shared universe never seen before in the history of cinemas. The studio took the franchise concept and expanded, divided, multiplied and connected comic book stories.

More than a decade later, the format is already established from the different narrative stages of the company. Later this year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes Phase 4, which saw hits like Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, WandaVision, among others. Now, for the future drawn at San Diego Comic Con 2022, Casa das Ideias will embrace new teams and characters.

Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, will be one of the highlights of the new era of the MCU. On the last episode of the podcast The Town, Deadline journalist Justin Kroll revealed that Black Widow will play a major role in a recently announced film. The communicator also said that the film will star the Midsommar actress, functioning as a kind of spin-off of Yelena.

“[Florence Pugh] is the Marvel superheroine who already has a spin-off. Next up for her, actually, is the Thunderbolts movie, which is basically Marvel’s Suicide Squad. I hope you have better results. But the concept would be her leading the team with Wyatt Russell [John Walker]Daniel Bruhl [Zemo], those antiheroes that aren’t exactly good, but aren’t exactly bad. Then that’s it. And people seem to like the Yelena character.”

What to Expect from Thunderbolts

Directed by Jake Schreier, from Vengeance Cherry Flavor and Paper Towns, the plot will involve the following characters: Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Phantom (Hannah John-Kamen), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Abominable (Tim Roth) , US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

Others can still join the team, such as Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), for example. To this equation one can add the participation of Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), which in Phase 4 productions has appeared in a kind of recruitment of such characters.



Thunderbolts hits theaters on July 26, 2024.