From Sardinia to Braga: on the second day of MEO Kalorama, everyone wants to see Arctic Monkeys

And on the second day, MEO Kalorama wakes up. Packed by the enthusiasm of seeing Arctic Monkeys, the band that heads this second ‘stage’ of the festival, the public is more numerous than yesterday – in fact, the daily tickets for today are already sold out, as are the three-day passes. .

While on the Futura stage, the Crawlers’ energetic vocalist Holly Minto manages to galvanize the small crowd that gathers there, some choose to fill their stomachs for what is expected to be a long night. But the biggest crowd is right in front of the main stage, where at night the magnificent four from Sheffield will appear.

Judging by the profusion of t-shirts, almost all from the “AM” era, the phenomenon album of 2013, Arctic Monkeys are really the band that these summer-autumn festival-goers want to see. Once children to lift the dust that flies over the venue, the English now tend to give more “mature” concerts, as our comrade from the newspaper “El Español” wrote. But the current restraint of Arctic Monkeys shows doesn’t worry their admirers.

Gaia, 30, and Simone, 38, came from Sardinia on purpose to see Alex Turner’s partner. Despite having lived in London for four years, they have never been able to attend a show by the authors of ‘505’, so they are looking forward to this premiere. It is not the only time for the couple, who are in Portugal for the first time, taking advantage of the trip to Lisbon, in order to see the concert, to spend four days of vacation in the city that Simone describes as “beautiful”.

Wearing a t-shirt from the Cure’s “Prayer Tour”, vintage 1989, Luís Duarte has already ‘caught’ the Arctic Monkeys on one of his visits to Meco, that is, at one of the concerts the band gave at Super Bock Super Rock. His daughter, Matilde, 14, will see the quartet for the first time. On one thing everyone – father, daughter and mother, Sofia – agree: Kraftwerk gave the best concert of the first night of the festival. Born in Lisbon, the family has a ticket for the three days, planning to see concerts by Legendary Tigerman and Alice Phoebe Lou this Friday.

Carolina, 18, and Rui, 19, came from further afield. At their first major festival, young people from Braga come to see Arctic Monkeys, naturally, but also Blossoms, Legendary Tigeman and Alice Phoebe Lou. Tomorrow, the curiosity of the Minho people will go to Nick Cave, Ornatos Violeta and Disclosure. Yesterday, on a ‘journey’ marked by electronic music, Carolina and Rui came to the venue just to change their bracelets and get to know the space; in the next few days, they will be in Lisbon on vacation.