GeForce Now will add 22 new games throughout September

Steelrising and LEGO Brawls are some of the new games coming to GeForce Now

THE NVIDIA announced today (1) on its official blog the list of games that will be added to the GeForce Now, cloud gaming service. The forecast is that 22 new titles will reach the platform, including 19 releases. the service of NVIDIA is offered in Brazil by the company ABYA.

This week, which includes the last days of August, we will have a total of 10 additions, with LEGO Brawls arriving tomorrow, September 2nd. In the next few weeks we will have games steelrising, scheduled for September 8 and Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulatorbrewing simulator that will arrive on September 29 at Steam.

In addition to the new games coming to the service, the NVIDIA announced that the GeForce Now app for PC and Mac are getting new audio modes. Those who subscribe to the priority plan will have the option of 5.1-channel audio. The plan subscribers RTX 3080which is not available in Brazil, will be able to use 5.1 and 7.1 channel audio in games.

This week’s games on GeForce Now

Call of the Wild: The Angler (Steam and Epic Games Store)

F1 Manager 2022 (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Scathe (Steam)

Arcade Paradise (Epic Games Store)

Dark Deity (Epic Games Store)

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (Steam)

Lumencraft (Steam)

Gerda: A Flame in Winter (Steam September 1)

MythBusters: The Game – Crazy Experiments Simulator (Steam September 1)

LEGO Brawls (Steam on September 2)

September’s PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Features Deathloop, Dragon Ball, Alex Kidd and More

Games Coming in September to GeForce Now

TRAIL OUT (Steam on September 7)

Steelrising (Steam and Epic Games Store on September 8)

Broken Pieces (Steam on September 9)

Isonzo (Steam and Epic Games Store on September 13)

Little Orpheus (Steam and Epic Games Store on September 13)

QUBE 10th Anniversary (Steam September 14)

Metal: Hellsinger (Steam on September 15)

Stones Keeper (Steam on September 15th)

SBK 22 (Steam on September 15)

Construction Simulator (Steam on September 20)

Soulstice (Steam on September 20)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (Steam and Epic Games Store on September 27)

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator (Steam on September 29)

Jagged Alliance: Rage! (Steam)

Weable (Steam)

Animal Shelter (Steam)

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (Steam)

Ground Branch (Steam)

Currently in Brazil the GeForce Now can be subscribed to free and premium plans, with monthly and semi-annual subscription options. Remembering that it is necessary to have the game previously purchased on one of the partner platforms of NVIDIA to be able to run the game on the company’s streaming.

Did you like the games that will be added to the GeForce Now In September? Share in the comments with your opinion!

New Steelrising trailer reveals exploration mechanics and more souls-like combat

Buy GPU now or wait? Manufacturer says video cards are below cost

Prices have plummeted and a question remains? Stagnated, will it fall further or rise again?



…..

Source: NVIDIA