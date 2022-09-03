Get 3 months free of Apple TV+, Fitness+, iCloud, Arcade and Music now » iPhone Blog

The older ones will remember the times when there were promotions with promocodes free apps, music and movies.

Oh, how I miss those times!

Well, that’s exactly what the iPlace is doing with everyone: distributing promocodes even for non-customers.

And you can guarantee yours now, to earn 2 to 3 months of Apple TV+, Fitness+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music and even iCloud+.

The promotion is so good that it seems like Christmas out of season. Even for those who have already tried free periods of these services in the past, you can take advantage of this promotion. Less for those who have an active Apple One subscription, as they will not be able to activate the free months.

To secure your free months, it’s all very easy. No need to buy anything, just already have an Apple ID.

Just access this iPlace page from an iPhone, iPad or Mac and tap the button for the service you want to win the free trial.

For each service you must redeem one promocode different. Everything happens automatically, without you having to copy the code and paste it somewhere else (as it used to be).

If you’ve never tried Apple’s services, or have already tried it but currently don’t have a subscription, take advantage now and guarantee this free period.

iPlace has not disclosed how long this promotion will be on air, but at the time of the promocodes, there were a limited amount of them.

So run!

Wow, iPlace!