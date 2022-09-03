Globo makes 9 table changes; check out the games

Globo promoted a package of changes to the dates and times of the Brasileirão 2022 games in the months of September and October. There were nine changes in just one statement issued by the CBF, all presenting the broadcaster as a requester. The reason cited in the document for the changes was “adjustment to the broadcasting grid by the broadcasting rights holder”.

The first change is valid for the 11th of September. The game Coritiba x Atlético-GO, previously scheduled for 18:00 (Brasília time), is now scheduled to start at 16:00. Despite being placed in TV Globo’s traditional football schedule, there was no change until the publication of this text regarding the transmission, which remains marked as exclusive to Premiere, but the scenario can still change.

On the 28th of September, there was an exchange. The game Coritiba x Ceará left the time of 21:45 and, consequently, the open TV grid, passing 19:00, the original time of Internacional x Red Bull Bragantino, which should now be broadcast by Globo, probably for Rio Grande do Sul. On this date, a Wednesday, football on the station will start 15 minutes later than usual because of election time.

For the following weekend, Globo also changed the time of Ceará x América-MG, originally scheduled for 19:00h, which is now played at 15:00h on a Saturday, October 1st. The station was forced to broadcast football on this day and time because there will be no games on Sunday, the day of the general elections in the first round, and also because Conmebol does not allow elite national championship games to be held while the ball rolls in its finals. continental championships, and the Copa Sudamericana will be decided at 17:00 on that day.

The 31st round of the Brasileirão was the one that suffered the most changes, with four games affected by Globo’s changes. The station removed Internacional x Goiás from the range of Sunday, October 9, at 4 pm, and put Fortaleza x Avaí (which was previously at 6 pm on the same day) in its place. The duel between Colorado and Esmeraldino moved to 19:00 on Saturday, the 8th. The broadcast of this game has not been updated either.

The Santos x Juventude duel left at 7 pm on the same Saturday and moved to 8 pm on Monday, October 10, a range that was previously occupied by Atlético-MG x Ceará, now scheduled for Sunday, the 9th, at 18 pm.

Finally, the last game changed by Globo in the document published by CBF today was Ceará x Cuiabá. The duel was scheduled for October 15, a Saturday at 4:30 pm, but will now be played the next day at 4 pm. The team from Ceará appeared in four of the nine changes promoted by the station.

The column will be updated when CBF confirms broadcasts of all changed games. The modifications were published in the IMT (Table Modification Information) 29BSA/22 of 09/02/2022, available on the entity’s website.