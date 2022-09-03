Glove of Pedreiro scores goal with “pass” by Khaby Lame and Falcão vibrates

Credit: Reproduction

After being “ejected” from Khaby Lame’s residence, a video that caused worldwide repercussion, Glove de Pedreiro appeared alongside the famous TikToker once again, this time in a field. Used to scoring goals individually, Iran Ferreira received a pass from his newest friend before hitting an accurate kick. Thus, as the objective was accomplished, both went crazy and celebrated in a puddle of water.

See below the video published as a collab on social networks.

THE DOUBLE IS BACK! 🤣🤣 Simply the best celebration in the world after another RECEIVE! You have to respect the guys… 🔥⚽ Credit: @khabyLame and @luvadepedreiro pic.twitter.com/TyIq9nJo0a — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) September 3, 2022

Naturally, the repercussion of the move was instantaneous and had the interaction of Falcão, manager of Luva de Pedreiro. Thus, the reaction of the futsal idol ended up being based on catchphrases to praise the duo of social media phenomena.

“The best of the world. Yessss”wrote Falcao in response.

The moment he met Khaby Lame, Glove de Pedreiro was surprised by the influencer’s stance. That’s because he risked a “receive” on the occasion, an unexpected attitude, since he usually produces his videos just by gesturing.

“I didn’t believe it, man. And he never spoke in the videos…,” Luva told GE.

Glove of Pedreiro prepares news for followers

Big web phenomenon in 2022, Luva de Pedreiro, on Instagram, has already reached more than 18.3 million followers. A poster boy for Amazon Prime and Adidas, the young man has soon hinted that he might sign a deal with McDonald’s.

“What’s next? I know nothing”said in a mysterious publication.