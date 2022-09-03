Goals and best moments of Brusque 1 x 0 for the Brasileirão Série B | 09/03/2022

We stay here. Thank you for following with us all of Brusque 1 x 0 Vasco’s bids. Follow VAVEL Brasil and keep following the best football happenings in Brazil and around the world. Until later!

In the next round, Vasco has a direct duel for the G-4 against Grêmio in Porto Alegre. Brusque will face Náutico in Aflitos.

Vasco remains in fourth position with the defeat, but can see the distance to fifth place decrease if Londrina wins. Brusque, with the victory, remained outside the relegation zone.

With a goal from Gabriel Taliari in a rebound on the penalty, Brusque beats Vasco 1-0 and moves away from the relegation zone.

Brusque beat Vasco 1-0.

Wallace pulls the counterattack and Matheus Trindade finishes with danger on goal.

Let’s go to 52.

Bruno Tubarão replaced Quintero at Vasco.

After the ball was raised in the area, Alex Teixeira headed for the goal, but the referee signaled offside in the bid.

Figueiredo takes a free-kick from afar and the goalkeeper defends.

Final leg of the game. Follow Brusque 1 x 0 Vasco.

Brusque tries one more and submission goes out.

Yuri and Marlon Gomes leave for the entrances to Figueiredo and Palacios.

Alex Ruan and Álvaro leave for Trindade and Ângelo’s entrances.

Changing sides. Matheus Ribeiro and Edimar leave the field for the entries of Danilo Boza and Paulo Victor.

Gabriel Taliari leaves for Luiz Antônio’s entrance. Fernandinho leaves for Jailson’s entrance.

Vasco’s goal is disallowed by Alex Teixeira’s hand touch.

It’s the tie! After crossing in the area, the defense gets in the way and Alex Teixeira sends it to the net. All the same in Augusto Bauer.

Alex Teixeira lifts the ball in the area, Fabio Gomes deflects it and sends it out.

Another Brusque attack, Alex Ruan arrives hitting and the ball explodes in the marking.

Brusque’s counterattack, Fernandinho comes out in front of the goal, tries to cover the goalkeeper, but sends it out. What a chance Brusque misses!

Teams return unchanged.

Brusque are beating Vasco 1-0.

Brusque plays on his feet, Alex Sandro receives from the edge of the area and finishes over the goal.

Let’s go to 49.

Brusque tries once more in a direct free kick and Thiago Rodrigues defends. On the rebound, Balotelli catches it first but sends it over the goal.

Marlon Gomes makes a great move on the right and hits a cross to the goalkeeper’s defense.

After a corner kick, Anderson Conceição tries a bicycle and sends it out.

Seek advances on the counterattack, Álvaro advances through the middle and risks from outside the area for a good defense by the Vasco goalkeeper.

Gabriel Taliari takes the penalty, Thiago Rodrigues defends it, but on the rebound he sends it to the back of the net. Blow forward.

After consulting the VAR, the referee signals a penalty for Brusque after Quintero’s hand inside the area.

Brusque players complain about Quintero’s possible hand inside the area.

Brusque arrives with danger, Thiago Rodrigues leaves to ward off the danger, but the referee catches a lack of attack in the bid.

Sleepy game so far. Teams seek space without too much haste.

Gabriel Talieri risks from outside the area and sends it over the goal.

Start the game.

Wilton Pereira Sampaio officiates the match, assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires and Bruno Boschilia. Adriano Milczvski will be the video referee.

Airton, Edílson, Sandro, Toty, Zé Mateus, Diego Jardel and Pará are in the medical department.

Nenê was spared and is embezzled. Léo Matos is suspended for the third yellow card and Raniel is in the medical department.

Players are already on the field of play warming up for the match.

It’s Serie B day. Soon the ball will roll at the Augusto Bauer stadium for CSA x Vasco. Let’s watch the game in real time from VAVEL Brasil.

Date: 09/03/2022

Time: 16:30 (Brasilia time)

Broadcast: Premiere. THE VAVEL Brazil will do the real time of the match.

Midfielder Nenê was spared and did not even travel to Brusque. Raniel and Léo MAtos are also out. Vasco should enter the field with the following team: Thiago Rodrigues, Matheus Ribeiro (Danilo Boza), Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri, Andrey, Alex Teixeira, Marlon Gomes, Eguinaldo and Fábio Gomes (Figueiredo).

Brusque will have in this match the debut of coach Gilson Klein, who gave up the race for political office to return to the edge of the lawns. The likely Brusque for the match is as follows: Jordan; Zé Mateus (Lucas Barboza), Éverton Alemão, Wallace and Alex Ruan; Rodolfo Potiguar, Balotelli and Álvaro; Alex Sandro, Fernandinho and Franklin Mascote (Crislan).

At home, Vasco is doing well. But away from home the campaign has been terrible! Vasco lost its last five games away from home, six defeats in the last seven games. A very fragile team playing far from their domains.

With three straight defeats, Brusque once again approached the relegation zone. And if he doesn’t score against Vasco, he can finish the round among the last four. You need to score.

In the first round, playing in São Januário, Vasco defeated Brusque by the score of 2 to 0, with two goals from Nenê.

At the edge of the relegation zone, Brusque wants to get out of this uncomfortable position in the table as soon as possible. With each round that passes the situation gets more difficult. Vasco, on the other hand, can’t stand to play in Serie B any longer and wants to guarantee access as soon as possible. Duel of Opposites. Who will get the better of it?

We are coming to the final stretch of the Brasileirõ Série B. There are 11 games left. And with each game that passes, the fight for access or relegation gets even more intense. Will catch fire!