Goals and best moments of Brusque 1 x 0 for the Brasileirão Série B | 09/03/2022

18:323 minutes ago

TO THE NEXT

We stay here. Thank you for following with us all of Brusque 1 x 0 Vasco’s bids. Follow VAVEL Brasil and keep following the best football happenings in Brazil and around the world. Until later!

18:324 minutes ago

UPCOMING GAMES

In the next round, Vasco has a direct duel for the G-4 against Grêmio in Porto Alegre. Brusque will face Náutico in Aflitos.

18:305 minutes ago

CLASSIFICATION

Vasco remains in fourth position with the defeat, but can see the distance to fifth place decrease if Londrina wins. Brusque, with the victory, remained outside the relegation zone.

18:28 8 minutes ago

BRUSQUE’S VICTORY

With a goal from Gabriel Taliari in a rebound on the penalty, Brusque beats Vasco 1-0 and moves away from the relegation zone.

18:27 9 minutes ago

END OF THE GAME

Brusque beat Vasco 1-0.

18:2411 minutes ago

WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Wallace pulls the counterattack and Matheus Trindade finishes with danger on goal.

18:21 15 minutes ago

+7

Let’s go to 52.

18:21 15 minutes ago

44′

Bruno Tubarão replaced Quintero at Vasco.

18:18 18 minutes ago

ANOTHER GOAL CANCELED BY VASCO

After the ball was raised in the area, Alex Teixeira headed for the goal, but the referee signaled offside in the bid.

18:17 19 minutes ago

CATCH THE GOALKEEPER

Figueiredo takes a free-kick from afar and the goalkeeper defends.

18:14 22 minutes ago

40′

Final leg of the game. Follow Brusque 1 x 0 Vasco.

18:09 27 minutes ago

GET OUT

Brusque tries one more and submission goes out.

18:06 30 minutes ago

AND CHANGE THE VASCO

Yuri and Marlon Gomes leave for the entrances to Figueiredo and Palacios.

18:01 35 minutes ago

CHANGE THE BRUSQUE AGAIN

Alex Ruan and Álvaro leave for Trindade and Ângelo’s entrances.

17:56 39 minutes ago

MIX THE VASCO TOO

Changing sides. Matheus Ribeiro and Edimar leave the field for the entries of Danilo Boza and Paulo Victor.

17:55 41 minutes ago

CHANGE THE BRUSQUE

Gabriel Taliari leaves for Luiz Antônio’s entrance. Fernandinho leaves for Jailson’s entrance.

17:48 an hour ago

VOID

Vasco’s goal is disallowed by Alex Teixeira’s hand touch.

17:45 an hour ago

GOOOOOOL DO VASCO

It’s the tie! After crossing in the area, the defense gets in the way and Alex Teixeira sends it to the net. All the same in Augusto Bauer.

17:41 an hour ago

TO FOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Alex Teixeira lifts the ball in the area, Fabio Gomes deflects it and sends it out.

17:38 an hour ago

BRUSQUE ARRIVES AGAIN

Another Brusque attack, Alex Ruan arrives hitting and the ball explodes in the marking.

17:37 an hour ago

LOST

Brusque’s counterattack, Fernandinho comes out in front of the goal, tries to cover the goalkeeper, but sends it out. What a chance Brusque misses!

17:34 an hour ago

SECOND TIME STARTS

Teams return unchanged.

17:20 an hour ago

END THE FIRST TIME

Brusque are beating Vasco 1-0.

17:20 an hour ago

ALMOST THE SECOND

Brusque plays on his feet, Alex Sandro receives from the edge of the area and finishes over the goal.

17:15 an hour ago

+4

Let’s go to 49.

17:15 an hour ago

UUUHHH

Brusque tries once more in a direct free kick and Thiago Rodrigues defends. On the rebound, Balotelli catches it first but sends it over the goal.

17:09 an hour ago

CATCH THE GOALKEEPER

Marlon Gomes makes a great move on the right and hits a cross to the goalkeeper’s defense.

17:08 an hour ago

GET OUT

After a corner kick, Anderson Conceição tries a bicycle and sends it out.

17:01 2 hours ago

SAAAALVA THIAGO RODRIGUES

Seek advances on the counterattack, Álvaro advances through the middle and risks from outside the area for a good defense by the Vasco goalkeeper.

16:562 hours ago

GOOOOOL DO BRUSQUE

Gabriel Taliari takes the penalty, Thiago Rodrigues defends it, but on the rebound he sends it to the back of the net. Blow forward.

16:542 hours ago

PENALTY FOR BRUSQUE

After consulting the VAR, the referee signals a penalty for Brusque after Quintero’s hand inside the area.

16:522 hours ago

PENALTY?

Brusque players complain about Quintero’s possible hand inside the area.

16:462 hours ago

THE BRUSQUE ARRIVES

Brusque arrives with danger, Thiago Rodrigues leaves to ward off the danger, but the referee catches a lack of attack in the bid.

16:412 hours ago

10′

Sleepy game so far. Teams seek space without too much haste.

16:352 hours ago

FIRST CHANCE

Gabriel Talieri risks from outside the area and sends it over the goal.

16:312 hours ago

ROLLING BALL

Start the game.

16:282 hours ago

ARBITRATION

Wilton Pereira Sampaio officiates the match, assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires and Bruno Boschilia. Adriano Milczvski will be the video referee.

16:262 hours ago

BRUSQUE DEFAULTS

Airton, Edílson, Sandro, Toty, Zé Mateus, Diego Jardel and Pará are in the medical department.

16:252 hours ago

CLIMBED BRUSQUE

15:583 hours ago

VASCO’S DEFAULTS

Nenê was spared and is embezzled. Léo Matos is suspended for the third yellow card and Raniel is in the medical department.

15:573 hours ago

HEATING

Players are already on the field of play warming up for the match.

15:563 hours ago

VASCO ESCALADO

15:543 hours ago

GOOD AFTERNOON

It’s Serie B day. Soon the ball will roll at the Augusto Bauer stadium for CSA x Vasco. Let’s watch the game in real time from VAVEL Brasil.

23:56 19 hours ago

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH BRUSQUE X VASCO LIVE ON TV AND IN REAL TIME?

23:51 19 hours ago

WHEN IS THE BRUSQUE X VASCO GAME AND HOW TO WATCH LIVE AND IN REAL TIME?

Date: 09/03/2022
Time: 16:30 (Brasilia time)
Broadcast: Premiere. THE VAVEL Brazil will do the real time of the match.

23:46 19 hours ago

PROBABLE VASCO

Midfielder Nenê was spared and did not even travel to Brusque. Raniel and Léo MAtos are also out. Vasco should enter the field with the following team: Thiago Rodrigues, Matheus Ribeiro (Danilo Boza), Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri, Andrey, Alex Teixeira, Marlon Gomes, Eguinaldo and Fábio Gomes (Figueiredo).

23:41 19 hours ago

PROBABLE BRUSQUE

Brusque will have in this match the debut of coach Gilson Klein, who gave up the race for political office to return to the edge of the lawns. The likely Brusque for the match is as follows: Jordan; Zé Mateus (Lucas Barboza), Éverton Alemão, Wallace and Alex Ruan; Rodolfo Potiguar, Balotelli and Álvaro; Alex Sandro, Fernandinho and Franklin Mascote (Crislan).

23:36 19 hours ago

HOW DOES VASCO ARRIVE?

At home, Vasco is doing well. But away from home the campaign has been terrible! Vasco lost its last five games away from home, six defeats in the last seven games. A very fragile team playing far from their domains.

23:31 19 hours ago

HOW THE BRUSQUE ARRIVES

With three straight defeats, Brusque once again approached the relegation zone. And if he doesn’t score against Vasco, he can finish the round among the last four. You need to score.

23:26 19 hours ago

FIRST ROUND

In the first round, playing in São Januário, Vasco defeated Brusque by the score of 2 to 0, with two goals from Nenê.

23:21 19 hours ago

BRUSQUE X VASCO

At the edge of the relegation zone, Brusque wants to get out of this uncomfortable position in the table as soon as possible. With each round that passes the situation gets more difficult. Vasco, on the other hand, can’t stand to play in Serie B any longer and wants to guarantee access as soon as possible. Duel of Opposites. Who will get the better of it?

23:16 19 hours ago

SERIE B

We are coming to the final stretch of the Brasileirõ Série B. There are 11 games left. And with each game that passes, the fight for access or relegation gets even more intense. Will catch fire!

23:11 19 hours ago

WELCOME

Hello fan. Welcome to another VAVEL Brasil broadcast. Here, we will follow all the bids, goals and best moments of Brusque x Vasco for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. Let’s go together!

