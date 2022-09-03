Google opens selection process in Brazil; Check out some vacancies and how to apply

Currently, the job market is increasingly competitive. There are many candidates looking for a job, but few openings. The new coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis have made this situation much worse. But, little by little, this scenario is changing. In the second half of 2022, many companies are advertising job openings. Some are multinationals like Google.

The technology company is looking for qualified professionals to work in several areas. There are several cities in the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais, and there is the possibility of flexible hours and remote work in some vacancies. Check out more details by reading this article.

Google is looking for professionals who can work in the state of São Paulo

Everyone must have heard of Google. After all, it is the largest online search engine in the world. Present in several countries, the technology company operates in several branches within the digital. In addition to the famous website of the same name, it owns YouTube, the largest long video platform on the internet. It also has tools like Google Docs, Gmail and the Google Chrome browser. Finally, the group also owns the Android operating system and the cell phone maker Motorola.

All this, with 25 years of history, since Google started in 1995. Currently, the company is in 50 countries. In all, there are 60,000 employees and billions of people who use its products and services.

Google has opened a selection process with 32 vacancies available in the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais. Most vacancies are for leadership positions such as managers and consultants. The company is also looking for engineers. To check all available vacancies, prerequisites, and which cities are hiring, the interested party must access https://careers.google.com. Opportunity descriptions are in English. Therefore, mastery of the language is a prerequisite for all opportunities.

See too: EMPLOYMENT Desk gathers approximately 450 vacancies in these cities; see how to apply

Check the benefits

Google offers many benefits to its employees. Not only at the headquarters in Brazil, but also in other countries, it is considered one of the best places in the world to work. In addition to an informal environment, such as flexible hours, the company offers other benefits: retirement savings, financial advice, cafes, restaurants and kitchens for employees, gyms, doctors, massage, physiotherapy, medical assistance and flexible working hours. Salaries are only disclosed by the company at the time of the interview.

See too: Brand new PANVEL job vacancies distributed in Brazil; Check the positions and how to apply