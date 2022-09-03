Greetings from Dr. Arizona? The REAL reason Jessica Capshaw left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ revealed

‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ is one of the longest running medical dramas in television history. Incidentally, the series was recently renewed for a 19th season, with some fans exceeding their expectations. The reason behind this is that key cast members have disappeared over the years, including many people’s favorite characters.

Like Dr. Arizona Robbins, played by Jessica Capshawwho left Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital after a decade. capshaw played Arizona for 10 seasons and was part of a relationship story with Dr. Callie Torres, played by Sara Ramirez. But they always wondered: why did Capshaw leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘?

Remembering that Dr. Arizona Robbins was featured in the episode ‘Wish You Were Here‘ from Season 5 as Chief of Pediatric Surgery at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Arizona’s relationship with orthopedic resident Callie Torres began shortly after her arrival.

Callie later had a one-night stand with plastic surgeon Mark Sloan that resulted in her being pregnant. Despite this betrayal, Callie and Arizona agreed to raise their daughter Sofia together after she was born.

The infamous plane crash in Season 8 resulted in Arizona’s leg amputation, which caused her to become extremely self-conscious. Her insecurity led to her own night out with Lauren Boswell and her relationship with Callie ended, though they agreed to a joint custody arrangement for Sofia. Sara Ramirez, who played Callie, left the show through her character’s move to New York. Arizona and Sofia finally joined Callie in the season 14 finale, hinting that the former couple were on the path to reconciliation.

Jessica Capshaw was only signed for three episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ after the introduction of her character in ‘Wish You Were Here‘. Nonetheless, capshaw was promoted to series regular in season 6 and remained on the show until the end of season 14. She left the show at the same time as actress Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner.

According to a statement showrunner Krista Vernoff gave to Deadline, Drew and Capshaw’s departures resulted from where ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ was going creatively. And, despite being fired from the series, Capshaw published a statement on Twitter that her character would have “impact on the world forever”.

However, as Ramirez’s character has yet to return, it’s not likely that Capshaw will return either. The fans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ will be left with fond memories of Arizona.

The cast of the new season has Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorson, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill and Scott Speedman.