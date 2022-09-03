‘Harry Potter’ will have new spin-off with the finger of the creator JK Rowling, reveals newspaper – Monet

+



Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in a scene from the movie Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Photo: Disclosure)

Apparently, a new spin-off from the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise is coming into the oven. The rumors that are circulating in the British media point out that JK Rowling – author of the book series that inspired the franchise and also the already released ‘Fantastic Beasts’ – talks to the heads of Warner about the opportunity for future projects.

It is speculated the production of a series derived from the magical universe of ‘Harry Potter’, which will probably be released in streaming. British newspaper ‘The Daily Mail’ reported that Rowling is having meetings with David Zaslav, the newest head of the studio, but he declined to comment on the speculation.

JK Rowling (right) with Emma Watson. (Photo: Getty Images)

But, according to a source in the publication, there are already screenwriters working on the new production. “The ‘Harry Potter’ spin-off is already being talked about as fact to people who work at HBO.”

The success of the spin-offs, in series format, of the great franchises owned by Disney – Marvel and Star Wars – on the studio’s platform, caught the competitor’s attention and made him start thinking about doing the same with his most famous sagas. , with the little wizard at Hogwarts and his friends being the first in line.

JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter saga, has been facing criticism on her Twitter (Photo: Getty Images)

The news took some fans by surprise. Not because of a new production with her favorite characters, but because of the direct involvement of the author.

This is because of the controversies involving JK Rowling in recent times, due to her controversial statements on social networks about transsexuality – the English writer was openly criticized by two of the stars of ‘Harry Potter’, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger).

One of the controversial posts of the writer JK Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter saga, the target of accusations of transphobia (Photo: Twitter)

This generated many comments of a definitive separation between the author, the studio and the producers of ‘Harry Potter’ – she was even left out of the special ‘Back to Hogwarts’, which marked the 20th anniversary of the saga’s release in theaters.

However, last week, after JK Rowling shared that she received death threats for having sympathized with her colleague Salman Rushdie, a victim of religious intolerance attack, Warner published a statement supporting her.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and actress Emma Watson (Ermione Granger) in the first photo of the special celebrating the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first film in the Harry Potter franchise (Photo: Disclosure)

“Warner Bros Discovery strongly condemns the threats against JK Rowling. We stand with her and all authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions…the company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation where opinions, beliefs and thoughts may differ.”

Check out the trailer for the first film in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, released in 2001, below.