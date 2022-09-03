Horoscope of the day: what is the reaction of a Pisces sign with an Apple iPhone in hand

Continues after advertising





São José dos Campos-SP, September 3, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – The sign of Pisces is the last of the zodiac and also the most ‘dreamer’. However, what would someone with that horoscope of the day do with an Apple iPhone in hand? There are many possibilities in a situation like this.

This is because, historically, the person of the Pisces sign is more detached from material goods and values ​​human relationships. So, theoretically, an iPhone in the hand of a Pisces wouldn’t be as ‘useful’. However, it is not quite like that and the sign of Pisces also knows how to value technology and the goods that are achieved through work. and the blog My iPhone will talk a little more about it.

Horoscope of the day: how a Pisces person acts with the iPhone

Now, those born between February 21st and March 20th will also be happy if they get an iPhone as a birthday present. Just as you will seek to value the product if you can buy it.

However, the Pisces is also more ‘backward’ when it comes to financial expense. Therefore, you will only buy an iPhone if you are able to pay in cash or if you are sure that the installment installment will not weigh so much on your pocket.

In addition, the Pisces will consider the features of the device to buy and the need for professional use. That’s because anyone who works with social media, communication or video creation, the iPhone will certainly have many uses.

At the moment, it is the most modern cell phone on the market. The features are far superior to Android phones and can be a differentiator.

Another issue is that the citizen of the Pisces zodiac sign will do a lot of research before choosing the best version of the iPhone. And you will not always take home the most expensive device, but the one with the best cost benefit.

Close to the release of 14

Now, the market is looking forward to the launch of the iPhone 14, the most advanced on the market. In the coming days, the news arrives through Apple, the North American giant responsible for the dreamed product.

At this point, the expectation is on account of the price of the device. So, the expectation is that it will cost around R$9,000, even less than previous versions. Whenever a cell phone becomes more ‘popular’, the tendency is for the price to fall.

The iPhone cell phone is the dream of consumption of many people, especially the younger ones. After all, today’s kids and teenagers were raised in the reality of social networks and fully connected.

Finally, those who are Pisces can do well with an iPhone in everyday life. But you will always think a lot before buying.