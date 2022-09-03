Since the announcement of House of the Dragonprequel series of game of Thrones, fans wonder if they’ll see Khaleesi, Daenerys Targaryen, once again in the production. After all, the focus of the series is precisely House Targaryen, a family that led Westeros for hundreds of years until Robert Baratheon won the war and conquered the Iron Throne.

The events of The Dragon’s House 200 years pass before the history of Game of Thrones, HBO original series. But is there any chance that Emilia Clarke will return to her role? Let’s find out!

House of the Dragon: Daenerys Targaryen appears in the series?

Apparently, we won’t get a chance to see Khaleesi again in the HBO Max series.

The sequence of events is one of the big reasons for this. When Daenerys is born, all the characters we’ve been following in the series, like King Viserys I and Rhaenyra, are already dead.

Incidentally, Daenerys, her brother Viserys, Maester Aemon – who relinquishes his surname, and, as we learn later, Jon Snow, are the last surviving members of the Targaryen family.

Therefore, the chances of Daenerys appearing in The Dragon’s House were already minimal. In addition, during an interview with the BBC, actress Emilia Clarke also stated that she has no interest in participating in new productions related to the universe of game of Thrones.

For her, the khaleesi’s story has already been told and there is no reason to revisit the plot. Still, she was looking forward to watching episodes of the series that portray the history of the Targaryens. “I will be a spectator of the show because it is a story that takes place a billion years before our show. So it will be different,” she told the BBC.

Emilia will soon make her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in the series Secret Invasionslated to debut in 2023. So while Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, no longer participates in the GoTwe will still have the chance to see her in new productions.

So, what did you think of knowing more about House of the Dragon? New episodes are available on HBO Max every Sunday, in addition to being broadcast on HBO channels as well.