How long after separation is better to wait to date?

Anna Swoboda shares the three red flags to watch out for when dating someone who has divorced. (Photo: Publicity)

Anna Swoboda is a certified relationship coach and matchmaker. Her mission is to help people who haven’t dated in a while feel confident and able to find someone special.

Question: Are there warning signs when dating someone who has divorced or is getting divorced? How long after separation is better to wait before dating?

When dating someone in this situation, ask yourself this question: Is the person ready for another serious relationship?

People are different, there are no hard and fast rules like the time from separation or waiting until the divorce process is completed.

Pay attention to these three warning signs:

1) Did these people move on emotionally, grieve, and get over the relationship? Pay close attention to how people talk about their ex. If it’s too negative or too positive, chances are they haven’t exorcised their ex-partner yet!

2) Do they need time to satisfy some repressed sexual desires? Not everyone needs this after a long relationship, but many people do. Are you a passing love? Will they wake up six months from now feeling like they’re not ready for a relationship? Many people think so, but in practice it is different. Watch out for the vacant look. Have an honest conversation. The sooner you discover certain things, the better.

3) Have lessons been learned? Second marriages tend to be less successful than first marriages because people make the same mistakes. Do they recognize their share of the blame for the breakup? Did they make any personal effort or seek advice? Do they have a thoughtful sense of what went wrong and what they can do differently? Sometimes people need time alone to reflect on all of this.