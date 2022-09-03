How much is the money spent on the 2022 World Cup album until 2026? – 09/02/2022

The sticker collector of the 2022 World Cup album may be scared to check out the corner stall in search of Panini packages. The traditional version of the publisher’s book costs R$12, while the hardcover version can be purchased for R$44.90, almost four times the price of the basic album. A pack of five figurines costs R$4 — twice the price of the last World Cup package.

The rise in the price of stickers has surpassed the advance of inflation since 2018. According to a survey carried out by the UOL using the IPCA calculator, the index advanced 30.5%, while the price of the stickers was 100%.

But what if I don’t buy the album and invest the money? How much will I have in the next World Cup in 2026?

The economist Bruno komuraa variable income strategist, calculated the yield of a “cup album”, or the minimum amount to complete it, of BRL 548, invested in three fixed income options for four years: savings, treasury Selic and CDI.

How much does the album cost? The minimum amount to be spent to complete the 2022 World Cup album is BRL 548. But it is almost impossible for a collector to spend just that amount. Considering that the product has 670 spaces for stickers, if the person does not take any duplicates, they can complete the album with 134 packages, in addition to the album.

With rising inflation and interest rates, instead of buying the Copa album, the investor can have a return of more than half the price of the album, depending on the type of fixed income security chosen.

How much does the Cup sticker album earn in savings?

The economist’s forecast consulted by the UOL is that the monthly savings rate (TR) will remain the same until 2026, when the next FIFA World Cup takes place. However, the annual TR is expected to range from 0.16% (current level) to 0.10% in 2024.

The monthly income from savings should remain the same until 2026. But the annual return on fixed income bonds should decrease from 6.37% to 6.27% from 2024 onwards, with the fall in the Selic rate. The savings yield between 2022 and 2026, in total, should be 27.71%.

Considering the minimum price to be spent to complete the Copa album, the investor can invest the same money in savings and receive R$ 151.86, reaching R$ 699.86. The average return of the Copa album in savings between the two world cups is 6.31%. It is worth mentioning that savings are exempt from income tax and that there is no minimum entry value for the investment.

How much does the Treasure Cup sticker album make Selic?

Another viable investment option in fixed income is the Treasury Selic. With the money from the Copa album, investors could buy bonds issued based on the basic interest rate. Economist Komura calculated that the average Selic rate for the next four years will be 11.75% – today it is 13.75%. This is because the market believes that the rate should fall from next year.

Each year, the investor would have to pay the custodian fee for the investment tied to the security, deducting 0.2% of the gains. That is, the average net income is 11.73% per year.

The Income Tax table on investments in the Treasury Selic is regressive and varies according to maturity or the sale of securities. If the client wants to insure the investment until 2026, the tax to be charged on the deposit is 15%, as the period exceeds the period of 720 days defined by the Federal Revenue.

With tax deduction, the money from the 2022 World Cup album would yield BRL 255.68 in four years. At the end of the investment, the client would have R$ 803.68, paying a little less than half the value of the album (46%)

How much does the sticker album make at Fundos DI?

the funds DI are the most profitable fixed income option for investors physical person to make the World Cup album money worth. However, not all funds accept the initial investment value of BRL 548.

Bruno komura highlights that there are some good options for Funds DI with a lower initial deposit limit and who would accept the amount, such as BNP paribas match DI and the AZ Quest luce.

for Funds DIthe economist made the calculations considering the current income of the CDI of 105%. It is also worth noting that, as in the case of the Treasury Selicinvestments linked to the rate DI has a regressive income tax table — over 720 days for Funds DI long-term investment, the client must pay 15% of the tax rate.

The average yield of the value to complete the World Cup album in Funds DI is 12.24% per month. In four years, the total return is 58.68% without tax deduction. Until the next world, the gross profit of an investment of the type in DI is BRL 321.57. With tax deduction, the income goes to R$ 273.24 – I will have R$ 821.24. This equates to practically half the value of the album that returns to the investor’s hands.