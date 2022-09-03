How the F1 2023 grid is looking after Piastri’s announcement at McLaren – Formula 1 News

The young Oscar Piastri was finally announced by McLaren to race in 2023 this Friday (2), after a favorable opinion from the CRB, the body that regulates contracts at the FIA. The confirmation came just days after the Woking team ended by mutual agreement with Daniel Ricciardo, who, in turn, has his future uncertain. With the Australian alongside Lando Norris, another door is closed on the Formula 1 grid. But it is true that many more are still open.

Now, of the 20 vacancies, 15 are occupied. Alpine, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Haas and Williams have yet to confirm their pairings for next season. All these teams have a confirmed driver, but the second seat is still open.

Mick Schumacher has his future uncertain in F1 2023 (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

In the case of Alpine, the search is for a partner name of Esteban Ocon to replace Fernando Alonso, who went to Aston Martin, and also Piastri himself, after an imbroglio with McLaren. One of the names being considered is that of Daniel Ricciardo, who was also approached by Haas, for the vacancy of Mick Schumacher, another with an indefinite future and also a candidate at Alpine itself. Kevin Magnussen is already guaranteed.

At AlphaTauri, the permanence of Yuki Tsunoda is uncertain, while Pierre Gasly has a contract, but it starts to be heavily speculated at Alpine. At Alfa Romeo, the team’s intention is to renew with Guanyu Zhou, but the lack of results from the Chinese still makes the negotiation stall. Valtteri Bottas follows there.

Finally, at Williams, Nicholas Latifi seems to have his days numbered. Alexander Albon, on the other hand, has already renewed. Logan Sargeant, an American from the British team’s youth program and who is having a great year in F2, is favorite for the spot.

Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari continue with their starting pairs, while McLaren swaps one Australian for another with Ricciardo giving way to Piastri, and Aston Martin goes Alonso in place of future retiree Sebastian Vettel.

