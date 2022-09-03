How was Willian’s 1st game for Fulham after leaving Corinthians

After a quick and lackluster spell at Corinthians, with a troubled departure, attacking midfielder Willian returned to English football to defend Fulham, which plays in the national first division. Today (3), the player debuted for the London club in a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham. Hojbjerg and Kane scored for Antonio Conte’s men, and Mitrovic scored.

Willian started the game on the bench and entered the field in the 15th minute of the second half, replacing Neeskens Kebano, who also acted as an attacking midfielder. In just over thirty minutes on the field, the former Corinthians fan did not do well, according to two of the main football statistics websites.

The “SofaScore” gave the lowest score among Fulham players to the Brazilian – 6.3. According to the data collected by the site, Willian lost possession of the ball five times, didn’t win any duel in three attempts, missed the only dribble he tried, and hit ten of twelve passes.

“FootStats” gave it an even lower score: 4.6. According to the site’s records, the Fulham player missed a shot, lost possession twice and made seven out of nine passes in the thirty minutes he was on the field.

Despite the defeat, Fulham has a reasonable campaign in the Premier League. The London team has eight points and is in ninth place – a position they will keep until the end of the round.

Willian’s debut as a starter could happen in another London duel. For the seventh round, Fulham welcomes Chelsea, in a game scheduled for next Saturday (10), at 8:30 am (GMT).