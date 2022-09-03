Hugh Jackman stars in film by the director of MY FATHER (01/09)

The Australian actor returns to theaters in a major debut. With a heavy cast, the trailer for the new movie starring Hugh Jackman was released last Tuesday.

The feature is an adaptation, closing the trilogy adapted from the family play, by French filmmaker Florian Zeller, winner of the 2021 Oscar, in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, for his excellent work in My Father.

The name Sony Pictures film, will be produced by See-Saw Productions, with a cast filled with big names, in addition to Hugh Jackman in the lead role, we have Laura Dern, from “A Story of a Marriage” and “Jurassic Park – Dinosaur Park”. Vanessa Kirby from “Pieces of a Woman” and Zen McGrath of “Marks of the Past” will also be on the list.

The Sun will tackle teenage depression, focusing on Peter, played by Hugh Jackman, who is struggling with his new family, his current wife Emma and their newborn baby, until his ex-wife Kate, played by Laura Dern, shows up by surprise with his teenage son, Nicholas.

The actor himself, Hugh Jackman, used his official Twitter profile to release the trailer for the film:

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was highly acclaimed. Sony Pictures’ new drama is expected to animate the race for the film’s premiere at major festivals, and could become the responsible title that will give Hugh Jackman a nomination for the film. Oscar in the Best Actor category.

With the new production, the actor’s speech regarding the closure of his character Wolverine, from Marvel Studios, is materialized. In an interview given to the portal ScreenRantthe Australian actor was asked about a possible return of the heroic character.

“It’s in my past, man. Don’t tell anyone, okay? And let me say one more thing: like I said, not a day goes by that I’m not incredibly grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Universe.”

Over 17 years we have seen the actor give life to the character, a member of the X-Men, now we are left with nostalgia, while we follow the actor’s new productions.