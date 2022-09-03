I didn’t think I would do something like this

Amber, girlfriend of man arrested last night after threatening Argentine vice president Cristina Kirchner with a gun, said yesterday that he didn’t think his companion “could do something like this”. O responsible for the attack was identified by the police as the Brazilian Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35 years old.

According to information from channel 5 News, The woman also denied, in an interview with Telefe, that she knew that her boyfriend was going to practice the action and added by clarifying that they have only been dating for a month.

“I was amazed. I didn’t think he could do something like that. I had friends and none of them caught my eye. [sobre atitudes do Fernando]”, the accused’s girlfriend told Telefe.

Ambar, who works as a street vendor, also stated that he never saw the ammunition found by the police in the accused’s apartment.

In an interview, the man’s girlfriend and friends also commented on the Nazi tattoos and the far-right publications made by Fernando on social media. “Tattoos are tattoos and just because they’re Nazis doesn’t mean we’re Nazis.”

Fernando’s wife and friends also said they are being threatened after the attack on the Argentine vice president.

Who is the suspect?

The suspect pointing the gun at the vice president’s head was identified as Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian. According to the newspaper Clarín, Fernando has been in Argentina since 1993 and worked as an app driver.

According to police information, from the accused’s social media, he has tattoos with Nazi symbols.

In his social networks, which were taken down after the attack, he identified himself as Fernando ‘Salim’ Montiel and was a follower of groups such as “satanic communism”, among others “linked to radicalism and hatred”, as defined by the portal of newspaper La Nación, of Buenos Aires.

Fernando’s photos are featured on news portals and on television stations in Argentina, which also recall a recent appearance he made in a report made by Crónica TV in the streets of Buenos Aires. “What helps is going to work,” he says on camera.

The Brazilian has a history of carrying unconventional weapons, dated March 17, 2021. At the time, according to the publication, a police officer noticed that a parked vehicle — a black prism chevrolet — was missing its back plate. When Fernando opened the driver’s door to get the documentation, a 35-centimeter-long knife had fallen out. He, however, argued that he was carrying the gun to defend himself.