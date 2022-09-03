Idolized Hail! Save! | Bhering Factory

Atelier FFAC and coolmeia invite everyone to the collective exhibition “Idolatrada Salve! Salve!”, curated by Carolina Rodrigues, Fabiano Fernandes and Rubens Takamine, and expography by Melissa Alves. The show brings together 13 prominent artists in the contemporary scene in Rio: Azizi Cypriano, Breno de Sant’ana, Camila Braga, Jesus Suave, Mônica Coster, Mery Horta, Rafael Amorim, Rona Neves, Siwaju Lima, Taty Arruda, Tobinaga, Thais Basilio and William Maya. The opening will be on the 10th of September, Saturday, at 3 pm, on the terrace of Fábrica Bhering.

On the eve of the elections that will demarcate the future of our country, we are afraid of the current obscurantist situation in the spheres of politics, economy and education, not to mention the territorial disputes and epistemicides that affect minorities far from the spotlight. However, in fragile moments it is important to look back in an attempt to understand the survival strategies that our and our ancestors developed to overcome adversity. The strategies also involve sociabilities, developed through rites: the affections that are expressed in visuality and symbolic materiality or in the details that gain a ritualistic dimension in everyday life. Idolatry and salvation. Common words in the lexicon of spirituality, here, reverberate other reflections on the radicalization of art.

The exhibition brings a set of works-instruments-actions, which not only vociferate the sense of devotion and cries of resistance, but also share knowledge embedded in an intelligence commonly ignored by the hegemony: the sagacity in crossing obstacles that the system imposes on us, without forget, however, the lull of the fraternal lap. Finally, survival strategies take place in the pulse of life, in the artistic making as a transit-diaspora, which we can even call “Axé”.

In addition to the exhibition space, we will have activations with video projections and actions throughout Saturdays 09/10 and 09/17, with the artists Alice Garambone, Analu Cunha, beatriz brito, biarritzzz, Cabelo, Chico Fernandes & Helena Marc, coletivOculto, Davi Bernard, Gabriela Syderas, Diambe da Silva, Ella Franz Rafa, Ernesto Neto, Ricardo Imperatore & Rubens Takamine, Helena Bielinski, Ilana Paterman Brasil, Jandir Jr. João Carvalho, Jonas Esteves, Leandro e Silva, Liliane Braga, Lorran Dias/Anarca Filmes, Lucas Honorato, Mateus A. Krustx, Nádia Oliveira, SEMA, Vivian Caccuri & Gustavo von Ha and Viviane Laprovita.

All works on display will be available for sale, with 100% of the artist’s profit. The purpose of the platform is strictly to weave bridges between poetics, politics and education, paving the way for the free circulation of art.