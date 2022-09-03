Increase, important hires, reformulation. Corinthians offers everything for Vítor Pereira to stay in 2023 – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



Duilio Monteiro Alves is obsessed.

People around him know: when the president wants someone for Corinthians, he doesn’t care about criticism, he studies strategies to pay millionaire salaries, even with the club deep in debt.

It was like that with Róger Guedes, Paulinho, Yuri Alberto and Willian. Apart from Renato Augusto and Giuliano.

He knows that he will only consolidate his power, with a real chance that the club will once again discuss reelection, if he wins titles.

The new Corinthians election will be at the end of next year.

The chance for political change is to race against time, to make the 2023 season historic.

In Duilio’s analysis, a figure becomes fundamental in Parque São Jorge.

Victor Pereira.

The work of the Portuguese coach captivated not only the president, but also his deputy, Roberto de Andrade, the advisers, the players. And the mentor of the political group that has been in power since 2007, Andrés Sanchez.

They want him in office next year.

Duilio has already made it clear to the coach and his manager, Kia Joorabchian, an Iranian naturalized Englishman, who was president of MSI, the club’s football owner, in the last years of the Alberto Dualib era.

Duilio’s dream is to offer Vítor Pereira something he always regrets not having: the pre-season. And that, according to the ‘football men’ at Corinthians, was ‘wasted’ with Sylvinho.

Vítor Pereira is a nomad in football. That is, where a structured club pays more, it goes. The Portuguese has already worked, in addition to his country, in Saudi Arabia, Greece, Turkey, China, Germany, before coming to Brazil.

He didn’t vent at random at the press conference, on August 23, after the defeat to Palmeiras, in Itaquera, who could ‘leave whenever he wanted’. He’s a millionaire.

Vítor did not mince words to show that he is not afraid of being sent away from Corinthians. Because it doesn’t depend on the job.

“You must be kidding me. You must be kidding me with that question. Am I, at this stage of my life, of my career, afraid of losing my job? Do you know how much money I have in the bank, buddy?

“I have a stabilized life, I don’t need it… I’m here at Corinthians.

“I’ll leave whenever I want.”

But the last thing Duilio wants is to lose Vítor Pereira. He wants him, anyway, in charge of the team next year. Also because, in addition to reelection, he dreams of approving the increase in the capacity of the Itaquera stadium, for that, he needs the approval of the council. Hence, again, the need for a great team campaign.





The coach receives 300 thousand euros per month, around R$ 1.5 million.

It has a market in Europe. He was Portuguese champion. Chinese champion. And Kia is very well connected.

But Duilio beckons with a pay raise. And more than that: total freedom to assemble the 2023 team, with the ability to win the Libertadores. Add important players that Vítor considers that Corinthians needs. With the freedom to dismiss whoever you want.

And organize the preseason in the best way.

That is, it offers money and total command of football.

So that there is no loss of time, even without making a definitive decision, to continue at Corinthians, Duilio asked Vítor Pereira to draw up plans ‘for the best of Corinthians’, in his view. Even if the team passes to another coach.

Vítor Pereira loved so much confidence.

And the first decision was to renew Fábio Santos’ contract.

It will be his last contract at Corinthians.

The player, who will be 37 years old in 13 days, is considered fundamental by Vítor. For matches where the team needs a lot of marking. Best penalty taker in the squad. He is a great leader, motivator of young people. And with exceptional tactical vision.

Duilio agreed and the contract will be renewed until the end of 2023.





It was Vítor Pereira who recommended the purchase of Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera, from Argentino Junior, for 5 million euros, around R$ 25 million, for 70% of the rights of the 22-year-old athlete.

In addition to the endorsement for the hiring of Geovane, from Capivariano. 18 year old striker. Investment of R$ 3 million for 65% of the player’s rights.

The idea of ​​football director, and former president, Roberto de Andrade, of having Tite in charge of Corinthians next year was buried. The coach will leave the national team, winning or losing the World Cup. But he has sworn he will not take over clubs in Brazil. He will work abroad in 2023. His dream is Europe.

In other words, the Corinthian board’s plan is Vítor Pereira or Vítor Pereira. There is no other candidate in the analysis of the leaders.

The Portuguese coach has changed his behavior.

Upon taking over, he committed to Kia that he will be alone until the end of the season.

For some time now, he has been involved with the ‘Corinthian world’.

And he doesn’t rule out staying until 2023.

The invitation he already has.

It’s rocked.

If it depends on Duilio, the anticipation of the renewal will be done.

But Vítor Pereira wants to wait for the definition of the Copa do Brasil, which the team will play in the semifinals. The first game ended in a 2-2 draw with Fluminense, in Rio.

And the Brazilian. The club is in fourth place with 42 points. The eight, of the leader Palmeiras.

The decision is in the hands of the Portuguese.

Corinthians already knows who it wants to command its football in 2023.

It only depends on Vítor Pereira…