international card gives cashback in Bitcoin

THE ripio, one of the leading blockchain companies in Latin America, has a novelty. Customers who make payments with the balance in cryptocurrencies or reais right from Ripio Wallet will earn 5% cashback in bitcoin with each purchase.

The company has more than 1.8 million registered users and is present in five countries: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay and Spain. The prepaid card is Visa and can be used for national and international purchases.

Cashback in Bitcoin

Those interested in taking advantage can open a free account. The first step is to register and login to Ripio. Through the app or also on the website, the customer can order the card.

The card is zero annual fee and does not charge a maintenance fee. The Ripio Card is a prepaid card. Thus, the amounts are consumed from the balance each person has in Ripio Wallet. The deposit can be in reais or cryptocurrencies.

According to Ripio, all customers receive 5% Bitcoin cashback on all purchases. The limit is up to BRL 250 cash back per month.

Customers can have the physical and virtual card, and the virtual one can only be used for online purchases. And the physical is valid for any purchase in stores that accept the Visa flag.

Anyone who wants to take advantage of cashback in Bitcoin needs to buy them by October 31, when the promotion ends. Cash back is a Ripio strategy to increase the number of customers, in addition to ensuring good income.

To take full advantage, the suggestion is that customers download the Ripio app to track deposits, transfers and general account management.

In addition, through the website and app, customers can take advantage of tools and information about cryptocurrencies, for those who still have little knowledge about the digital economy.