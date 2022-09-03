iPhone 15 may be the most powerful phone of 2023; see rumors

The iPhone 14 has not even been officially launched by Apple, but there is already speculation about the brand’s next smartphone model. If everything goes according to the company’s plan, the iPhone 15 hits the market in September 2023 as the most powerful cell phone of the year.

To deserve the title, the device will use the A17 Bionic chip, not yet manufactured, in the Pro models. Mass production of the next-generation 3nm chips, according to TSMC, which makes the parts, begins soon. The superior version, the N3E, however, will not arrive before the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro.

What will make Apple’s device the most powerful next year is the fact that 3nm chips are not expected to be available for Android in 2023, only the year after. The 4nm manufacturing process will still be used by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Other iPhone 15 Details

The iPhone 14 hasn’t even been released yet, but there is already speculation about the iPhone 15 series.Source: Shutterstock

Of course, everything is still speculation. It is believed that the iPhone 15 will have a 48MP sensor, the same used in the iPhone 14, which will increase the camera capacity of Apple cell phones for the first time in seven years. Another detail in next year’s device should be the 12MP ultrawide camera with 1.4 micron pixels.

The Pro version of the smartphone will have a 6x periscope zoom and OLED screen. Although the Pro and Pro Max models use the 3nm A17 processor, the iPhone 15 and Max versions use the A16 Bionic SoC.

After the iPhone 15, Apple is expected to change the charging cases for Airpods, using USB-C ports, as early as 2023, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at Tianfeng International. Other accessories must also have input, such as the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse for Mac, and MagSafe batteries for iPhone.

The transition to the USB-C interface will happen in the iPhone 15 series, added the analyst, with chorus of Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The change is consistent with the legislation proposed by the European Union that all smartphones use USB-C charging from the third quarter of 2024. Thus, the era of the Lightning cable will come to an end.