Is it all worth it? World Cup figurines are sold for fortune

As in every World Cup year, Panini has released the official competition album. With 670 regular and 8 special collectible figurines, the company created quite a stir. Some rare units are even advertised for R$9,000.

World Cup figurines can be a fable

The figurine of Neymar’s World Cup album, in a golden version, was even announced for a surprising price of R$9,000. However, there are others that can also go beyond the triple digits and so much that it is worth a few hundred.

There are 20 players that can be taken in extra stickers from the album world Cup. They can be in silver, burgundy, gold or bronze. As they are collectible items and more difficult to obtain, there are those who explore the market value.

Check out the rarity of each extra sticker color:

One extra burgundy chrome every 190 packets;

One extra bronze chrome every 317 packets;

One extra silver chrome every 950 packets;

One extra gold chrome for every 1,900 packets.

If each sticker pack costs R$ 4, to get a cup sticker in golden color, it would be necessary to spend almost R$ 7.6 thousand.

If you want, there is a digital version of the Copa album

Vela highlights that the digital collection of the album by world Cup is an option for those who don’t want to spend a fortune on figurines. It is not the same as the physical version. That’s because there are fewer stickers to collect, being 434 in total (12 for each of the teams).

As in past years, there is a partnership with Coca-Cola for the production of special stickers, such as “Team Believers” and “Fan Stickers”. However, you will only be able to have these stickers if you scan a version of them into your physical album.

There are also some golden figurines that require you to complete certain tasks to get them. Many of them will be released gradually or will require interaction with other digital collectors.

How to have a 2022 FIFA World Cup digital album

You can now download the digital version of the FIFA World Cup 2022 album. To do so, simply access the website paninistickeralbum.fifa.com from any browser or device. People who have Android phones can download the app from the Play Store itself. There is no iPhone version of the app yet.

Afterwards, the user needs to register on the FIFA website to have their progress saved while completing their World Cup album, in digital version. Many promotion codes may appear on the internet over the next few days until the official event takes place in Qatar.