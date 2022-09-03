It’s not just startups: after record loss, Softbank starts laying off

Masayoshi Son, founder of SoftBank

The wave of mass layoffs does not seem to be restricted to startups alone. One of the world’s largest investment groups, Softbank will also aggressively reduce its headcount. The Japanese group intends to cut at least 20% of the team responsible for operating the Vision Fund. That means about 100 layoffs.

As reported by Bloomberg, the dismissals should be made later this month and will mainly affect workers based in the United Kingdom, the United States and China, countries that concentrate around 400 of the 500 employees of the Vision Fund. There is also an operation in Latin America, but it is unknown if this will be affected.

In some ways, the cuts are not surprising. In March, the group began to slow down its investments, signaling that SoftBank’s good times could be over. Two months later, the Japanese fund reduced the salaries of its chief financial officer and other executives.

The clearest sign came last month when Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of the Tokyo-based group, said he planned to cut costs from the operation. “It’s the biggest loss in our history and we take it very seriously,” Son said at the time. “We have to go to great lengths to cut costs from the Vision Fund.” These efforts, according to the executive, would include layoffs.

The announcement of the cuts came just weeks after Softbank posted a record loss of $23 billion in the second quarter of this year. For comparison purposes, the Japanese fund had reported a profit of US$ 5.6 billion in the same period last year. Most of the losses come from the devaluation of the yen against the dollar and the precipitous drops in shares of companies invested in by the group.

These are the cases of the Korean Coupang and the American DoorDash. The former has seen its shares fall more than 42% since the beginning of the year and is valued at US$ 29.2 billion. The second, which is worth US$ 22.6 billion, fell by almost 60% in the same period.

Softbank is also losing executive Rajeev Misra, Son’s right-hand man and one of those responsible for creating the Vision Fund, in 2017. Other high-ranking executives have also left the group in recent months, such as COO Marcelo Claure and Director of Katsunori Sago strategy.

In an attempt to respond to investors, Softbank decided to play defensively. Last month, the Japanese group said it raised more than $17 billion by selling futures contracts from Alibaba, one of the companies that has suffered in the market this year. The devaluation of the Chinese company this year is 23%. The current market cap is just over $242.6 billion.

Another defensive move was the opening of negotiations for the sale of Fortress Investment Group, an asset manager purchased by the Japanese group in 2017 for US$ 3.3 billion.

Softbank’s more cautious stance also affects the company’s operations in Latin America, made up of two funds that, together, had US$ 8 billion for investments (of which US$ 7.6 billion are already allocated).

As recently reported exclusively by NeoFeedthe group continues to invest in the region, but now at a slower pace and with stricter criteria for evaluating the companies for which it will sign its checks.

“It’s not a SoftBank-specific thing. The pace of investment in new companies has slowed significantly. I think the bar is different from when we looked at 2020 and 2021″, said Alex Szapiro, managing partner of the group.

According to the executive, startups are reviewing their growth projections to be closer to the reality of the market. “Many companies that were in that early to growth phase are also adjusting a little. Instead of growing 50%, 60%, 70% a year, they are now doing their homework to be ready for the next stage which is Series B and C.”