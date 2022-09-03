Jane Fonda is diagnosed with cancer and reveals health status: “I feel lucky”

Actress Jane Fonda, 84, announced on Friday that she has cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy for just over six months. The announcement was made on the social media of the star of “Grace and Frankie”.

“So my dear friends, I have something personal that I want to share. I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and started chemotherapy. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive so I feel really lucky”, wrote Fonda, in the statement published on social media.

“I am also lucky to have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatment. I realized, and it hurts, that I’m privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and many don’t have access to the quality health care I’m getting, and that’s just not right.”, evaluated Jane.

The actress also shared that she has been undergoing chemotherapy for six months and assured that she is coping very well with the treatments. Fonda also shared how she has learned from this difficult period. “Cancer is a teacher and I am paying attention to the lessons it has for me. One thing that has already shown me is the importance of community”, he stated.

In the text, Jane also emphasized that she will not let the disease interfere with her performance and activism against climate change. “We are living in the most important moment in human history, because what we do or don’t do now will determine what kind of future there will be. I will not allow cancer to stop me from doing everything I can, using all my tools, and that includes continuing to build this ‘Fire Drill Fridays’ community, and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”, added the actress. Check out the full post:

In the comments, fans of Fonda and celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Lily Collins and Katherine Langford showed support for the actress, who is approaching 85 years old. In 2019, in an interview with British Vogue, Jane already revealed that she had other problems related to the disease. In early 2018, the actress had a cancerous growth removed from her lip, and even appeared with a bandage while promoting season 4 of “Grace and Frankie”. In 2010, the artist also had a small tumor removed from her breast during a routine checkup.

