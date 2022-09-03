Journalist Lisa LaFlamme is fired for turning her hair gray

How many TV presenters do you know that are gray? The list is huge. And the white hair even gives them an air of seriousness. An example? William Bonner, gray-haired from a young age. Or Luciano Huck. Presenter Renata Vasconcellos also shows off some very elegant white threads. But what if she left her hair totally white? Would that be well accepted?

We do not know. But in the case of women, white hair can even lead to dismissal. One of Canada’s most popular TV presenters, Lisa LaFlamme, was fired from CTV News after 35 years of work. And, according to the Canadian media and herself, one of the reasons for her departure would have been the presenter’s decision to let her hair go gray.

Like thousands of women, during the pandemic she decided to stop dyeing her hair. And she liked it. But, according to reports, TV executives were not satisfied and began to make humiliating comments about the presenter’s new look. Her look was questioned. She refused to change. And she was fired.

In a video, Lisa said, in an emotional report, that she was shocked and surprised by the dismissal. “At 58 I thought I would have a lot more time to tell stories that could touch people,” she said. And she said several times that leaving: “it hadn’t been her choice”.

The incident became a scandal in Canada. As a result, feminists, activists and journalists published an open letter condemning the presenter’s dismissal.

TV denies that she was fired because of her gray hair or age. According to them, the decision would be based on “business”.

That didn’t convince anyone, especially since, when it comes to business, women after a “certain age” can simply be discarded, especially in image-dealing industries.

In the entertainment world, gray-haired men for decades have been considered super charming and play the role of heartthrob. And in the movies, his girlfriends are often young.

gray revolution

In recent years, things have started to change a bit. There are even those who go gray in revolution, since, in fact, many women have stopped dyeing their hair. But has it changed that much? Is a character in a series without dyeing her hair, with Sarah Jessica Parker, in “Just Like That”, the sequel to The Sex and The City, enough to change a prejudice that has been ingrained for years?

Of course. Even Sarah Jessica herself said that she refuses to be called brave for not dyeing her hair. She is absolutely right. Dyeing or not dyeing your hair should not be considered revolutionary or brave, but just normal.

Is not. In the case of the presenter, her resignation has caused a wave of protests in Canada. A fast-food chain even changed the girl’s hair color from the brand’s slogan to white. Yes, little by little, even companies understand that supporting women can be good business (in the sense of profit, after all, there are many of us).

But that this whole scandal still has to happen, even more so in a country considered developed and progressive like Canada is absurd.

A woman getting old and deciding not to dye her hair anymore should just mean… that she stopped dyeing her hair. And we could even, who knows, one day, be called “charming grays”. Have you thought? It doesn’t hurt to dream.