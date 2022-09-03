Kevin Costner Expands Horizon Cast

The cast of the new film directed by Kevin Costner, “Horizon”, returns to add new names.

According to international media, Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”) sees a new expansion to the cast of his new western with the addition of Jena Malone (“Antebellum”), Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Thomas Haden Church (“Peanut Butter Falcon”) and Luke Wilson (“Stargirl”).

The film is a Warner Bros/New Line production that takes place over 15 years, telling the story that explores life before, during and after the American Civil War and the expansion to the west of the country. This feature film marks Costner’s first commitment to directing since the success of “Open Range – A Céu Aberto” in 2003. The actor debuted behind the camera with “Danças com Lobos”, a film for which he won two awards from the Film Academy, including Best Director.

The project’s cast also includes the participation of Sienna Miller (“Anatomy of a Scandal”), Sam Worthington (“Avatar: Water Way”), Jamie Campbell Bower (“Stranger Things”).

TRAILER | KEVIN COSTNER IN YELLOWSTONE

What do you think of the cast? Will you give this western of epic proportions a chance?