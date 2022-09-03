Klopp lists Arthur’s qualities, Liverpool’s reinforcement: “Can dictate rhythm” | english football

One of the most surprising transfers in the final stretch of the window, Arthur arrives at Liverpool on his third chance at a European giant. And it has the approval of the new commander, Jürgen Klopp.

The German coach, who hopes to have the Brazilian midfielder for his Champions League debut against Napoli, listed the player’s qualities.

– He is a very good player, I think we all agree on that. He has a very impressive career and he is still very young, at the best age for a football player. Coming at the best age for a football player.

He is fast, he gives rhythm, he can give rhythm, he is a very good passer, he has speed with the ball, he is safe with the ball and, as I said, he can dictate rhythm, which is very important, very good in tight areas. All those kinds of things, I like it a lot. — Jürgen Klopp

– The potential is definitely still there. We obviously play differently than Juve and we thought it could fit in very well, so that’s why I’m very satisfied.”

Arthur is the fourth Brazilian in the Liverpool squad, which already had Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino. The Reds currently occupy the sixth position in the Premier League and face Everton at 8:30 am (GMT) this Saturday.