Leonardo DiCaprio clicked with a 22-year-old model, who would be a centerpiece – Celebrities



Leonardo DiCaprio and Maria Beregova (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Newsroom – Observatory of the Famous





01/09/2022 14:15

01/09/2022 14:15

Leonardo DiCaprio was photographed with model Maria Beregova, 22 years old, who is currently appointed as the pivot of the actor’s relationship with Camila Morrone, 25.

The two were seen hanging out together at a nightclub in St. Tropez on July 18, about a month before the announcement of the end of the relationship between DiCaprio and Morrone.

See also: Leonardo DiCaprio praises Anitta’s fight for democracy

According to an English newspaper, Beregova had gone to St. Tropez after splitting from Monaco fashion mogul Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, he reportedly met the actor.

Maria Beregova grew up in Switzerland, but now lives in England, where she studies to take over the family’s pharmaceutical business.

‘Curse of the 25’

Leonardo DiCaprio gained a reputation for always breaking up with his girlfriends before, or on, his 25th birthday. The 47-year-old actor, in his last relationships, has always been with women much younger than him.

In addition to Camila, he dated Gisele Bndchen, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn, Erin Heatherton and Blake Lively. A chart of his relationships since 1999 shows that he has always been with women under the age of 25.

The post Leonardo DiCaprio clicked with a 22-year-old model, who would be a centerpiece was first published on Observatório dos Famosos.