Lexar SL660 Blaze Game SSD: Plenty of Performance at a Competitive Price | Analysis / Review

Design and finish

As soon as we take the SSD out of the box, we realize that we have a differentiated design product in our hands, which fits within the gamer aesthetic. Compact, weighing only 80 grams, the product comes with a stand – ideal for supporting the device on the console, carrying case, manuals and two USB cables: one with two USB-C ends, the other with one of the USB-A ends and the second, USB-C.

Turned on, the SL660 flashes an RGB LED on its handle, confirming our suspicion about the design. Unfortunately, it is not possible to either turn off the light or customize the color. At least the transition between tones is smooth and fits well in an environment with other gaming devices.





Finished in sandblasted aluminium, the Blaze’s finish is quite robust, and according to Lexar itself, offers shock and vibration protection – something very welcome, as we’re dealing with portable storage. In the ports department, here we have a single USB-C port on the bottom of the SSD.

performance and functions

But despite the differentiated finish, the great highlight of the new Lexar SSD is performance. Sold in two versions, 512 GB and 1 TB of storage, the brand claims that the device is ideal for increasing gaming performance on major consoles.





Compatible with macOS, Windows and major gaming platforms – such as PlayStation and Xbox, in our tests with Blackmagic Design Disk Speed ​​on a MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, the SL660 was able to reach the mark of 849 Mb/s for writing and 912.9 Mb/s for reading; satisfactory result, but which is well below the 1900/2000 Mb/s promised by Lexar. But this result may have a justification. Since the device is USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 compatible, a speed limitation on the USB port of the computer used for testing may be preventing the SSD from reaching the promised marks. In our defense, at least, this connection pattern is still not that common on machines; nor on PCs. In Windows world, when testing SSD on an older machine – at 6 years old – the difference was even greater than promised, with values ​​slashed by almost half from what was seen on the Mac. Here, in addition to the port, other likely limitations, from processing to bus, must have capped the performance of Lexar’s storage.

In any case, the results obtained can be compared to some of the best storages in the same niche, and for the vast majority of cases – whether connected to a computer or console – it can present significant gains in data reading and writing performance.

In addition to performance, Blaze still brings one more surprise, featuring advanced 256-bit AES encryption software to protect against corruption, loss and deletion – with support for password shielding. The standard is high for a home device and is somewhat unusual for external storage; something strange, considering that this type of product tends to be carried around, where your data is physically more vulnerable.

completed

With top-of-the-line performance, the Lexar SL660 Blaze Game is a pleasant surprise when it comes to external storage, being the ideal option not only for those who want to carry their data with them, but also for those who want to have quick access to it; either on the computer or on the console. Considering the national market, the device is surprising given the available options. For the international market, it clashes – in price and performance – against models from Seagate, Kingston, SanDisk and others.





But there are objections! Despite being able, according to the manufacturer itself, to reach surprising marks in reading and writing, these values ​​can only be achieved in hardwares more expensive; often inaccessible to the general public. In our tests, when comparing the values ​​obtained on a 6-year-old machine with a more recent one, from last year, we noticed values ​​almost doubled. – indicating the device’s “restrictions” to setups not so current. In addition, another point worth mentioning is the storage options. Considering the size of current games, 1 TB can already be considered little for those who want to carry their game library everywhere, while 512 GB can be seen as unfeasible. It wouldn’t hurt to have more storage options, would it? Who knows 2 and 4 TB?





But these points aside, we have a great SSD for those looking for speed and practicality when loading their data, while enjoying a gamer design. Unfortunately, the SL660 is not yet available in the Brazilian market, and can only be purchased by import. Excluding possible fees, the SSD in the version we have at hand, 1 TB, is around R$ 1,200 on AliExpress; salty value, but that is equivalent to almost R$ 1000 charged by the Kingston XS2000 – direct competitor. Positive and negative points