List on the Mira: 5 movies for those who love to dance

WORLD – Nothing better than cheering up the weekend watching that movie full of striking choreography and a breathtaking soundtrack. With that in mind, Na Mira prepared a list of 5 films for those who are passionate about dance. Check it out below.

Dance with Me? (2004)



John Clark (Richard Gere) dancing with teacher Paulina (Jennifer Lopez), in ‘Dance With Me?’. Photo: Disclosure

Lawyer John Clark (Richard Gere) leads a routine life from work to home and from home to work. Despite loving his wife, Beverly (Susan Sarandon), and their children, John feels that something is missing in his life. And, by chance, he sees Paulina (Jennifer Lopez), a beautiful dance teacher, in the window of a gym.

Hoping to get close to her, John enrolls in the gym. Paulina quickly eliminates any possibility of involvement with John, but that doesn’t stop him from going to classes, as he finds it increasingly relaxing and fun to dance.

Honey – In the rhythm of your dreams (2003)



Honey Daniels (Jessica Alba) in “Honey” Photo: Disclosure

Honey Daniels (Jessica Alba) is a sexy hip-hop dancer who dreams of becoming a music video choreographer. She teaches hip-hop to young people in her locality and encourages them to stay off the streets to avoid trouble. A music video director, Michael Ellis (David Moscow), sees her dancing in a disco and invites her to participate in a music video.

She is encouraged to stop being a dancer and become a choreographer, but Honey’s sudden success comes at a price when Michael refuses to take no for an answer to his attempt to seduce her. So he tries to sabotage Honey’s career, to get her out of business for good.

Dirty Dancing: Hot Rhythm (1987)



Frances and Johnny in “Dirty Dancing: Hot Rhythm”. Photo: Disclosure

Hoping to enjoy her youth, Frances Houseman (Jennifer Grey), or “Baby” as her family calls her, is disappointed to discover that she will be spending the summer of 1963 with her parents at a resort in the sleepy Catskills. But her luck changes when she meets the resort’s dance instructor, Johnny, and the two fall in love.

When Johnny’s dance partner Penny Johnson (Cynthia Rhodes) becomes pregnant, Baby offers to learn to dance and replace Penny, but Baby’s father, when he finds out, doesn’t like this, as he considers Johnny to be of another class. social and Baby is too young to understand his feelings.

Greese – In the Shining Times (1978)



Sandy and Danny in “Greese – In the Shining Times”. Photo: Disclosure

In 1959 California, good girl Sandy and cocky Danny fall in love and enjoy an unforgettable summer at the beach, but end up breaking up because she’s going back to Australia. However, plans change and Sandy happens to enroll at Danny’s school.

When they return to school, Danny childishly snubbs Sandy, but the two remain in love, despite the relationship being in crisis. Danny likes leather jackets and hair gel, and Sandy is more well-behaved and studious. When they get together, they both realize they need to change if they want to be together.

Black Swan (2011)



Nina (Natalie Portman) in “Black Swan”. Photo: Disclosure

Beth MacIntyre (Winona Ryder), the principal dancer of a company, is about to retire. The post goes to Nina (Natalie Portman), but she has serious personal problems, especially with her mother (Barbara Hershey).

Pressured by Thomas Leroy (Vincent Cassel), a demanding artistic director, she begins to see unfair competition from her colleagues, especially Lilly (Mila Kunis). In the midst of all this, she seeks perfection in rehearsals for the biggest challenge of her career: playing the Swan Queen in an adaptation of “Swan Lake”.

