Marcos Leonardo returns to try to end his fast and gear up with Lisca at Santos | saints

Santos’ top scorer in the Brazilian Championship, striker Marcos Leonardo returns to the team after serving a suspension and seeks to end a fast against Goiás. The striker completed a month without scoring goals for Peixe.

Santos and Goiás face each other on Monday, at 8 pm, in Vila Belmiro, in a match valid for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

The last time shirt 9 scored was on August 1, against Fluminense, in the 20th round of the Brasileirão. Since then, there have been three matches in which the forward has gone blank: the 2-1 victory against Coritiba away from home, the 1-0 defeat against América-MG, also as a visitor, and the 1-0 victory over São Paulo in Vila Belmiro.

In the classic, he received the third yellow card. Therefore, he did not participate in the 0-0 draw with Cuiabá last Sunday.

Marcos Leonardo is also looking to improve his performance under coach Lisca. Since the coach arrived at Peixe, there have been five matches and only one goal.

With eight goals in the Brazilian Championship, Santos’ number 9 tries to avoid the second longest streak without scoring within the competition. He went on to spend five blank games, in a sequence that featured draws against Red Bull Bragantino and Corinthians, defeats to Flamengo and Avaí and a victory against Atlético-GO.

This season, Marcos Leonardo has scored 16 goals in 43 matches. In total, there are 105 games with the Santos shirt and 28 goals. In the current squad, only Carlos Sánchez has scored more goals than the number 9. There are 32 goals for the Uruguayan, who has been at the club since 2018.

