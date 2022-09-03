Maximum Temperature: Globo shows the film ‘Planet of the Monkeys – The Origin’ this Sunday (09/04/2022)

Globo shows the movie Planet of the Apes: The Origin at Maximum Temperature

THE Maximum temperature this Sunday, September 4th, shows the film Planet of the apes the origin. Globo’s traditional Sunday afternoon film session promises a lot of emotion in the film that was a box office success in theaters in 2011.

The Maximum Temperature movie, which starts at 12:30 pm, was directed by filmmaker Rupert Wyatt and features Andy Serkis, James Franco, Freida Pinto, Brian Cox, Tom Felton, David Oyelowo, Tyler Labine, Jamie Harris, David Hewlett and Ty Olsson in cast.

Maximum Temperature synopsis and trailer

Scientist Will Rodman experiments with monkeys in search of a cure for Alzheimer’s, as his father, Charles, suffers from the disease. After his research is canceled, Will decides to apply a sample of medicine to the father and another to a baby monkey. In a short time, Charles regains his memory and the puppy, Caesar, starts to show unusual intelligence. Years later, Caesar is caged for attacking a neighbor and increasingly revolts from the situation.

Watch the trailer for Planet of the Apes: Inception, Maximum Temperature attraction:

More movies on Globe

Besides the Maximum temperatureGlobo also shows this Sunday the movie theater, classic film session at Globo. This Sunday, the carioca broadcaster shows the film double blow, 2015 blockbuster with a team of Hollywood actors. The cast consists of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Rodrigo Santoro, Gerald Mcraney, Adrian Martinez and Brennan Brown.

Synopsis:Nicky is a professional cheater who is chosen as a victim by a newcomer to the profession, Jess. He gets carried away by the blow to unmask her at the right moment. Disappointed, Jess insists that Nicky teach her how to work and accept her on the team. After some reluctance, Nicky not only agrees, but becomes romantically involved with her, going against one of her main rules.

the session movie theater airs at 2:10 am, after Rock in Rio 2022, according to Globo’s official schedule.