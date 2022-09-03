McAfee report shows 5 Chrome extensions used to apply scams

Some Google Chrome extensions are being used to apply scams and more than 1.4 million users. The information comes from a report made by McAfee, which investigated applications that mask the schema with functions that appear to be useful in some way. In 2020, both Google’s browser and Microsoft’s Edge experienced a similar problem. At the time, the extensions contained malware and they promised to add functions related to the use of social networks. In April of this year, it was reported that the app store started showing the seal that identifies the reputation of the extension and its developer.

That seems not to have been enough and what has happened now is that at least five applications have been identified for carrying out actions of tracking users and manipulating the sites visited by them. One action of extensions used to find promotions was to steal the commission generated by selling affiliates in big stores like bestbuy. These are the five extensions identified by the report that were tracking the movements of Chrome users. In addition, they were able to trick the selling sites to make them understand that they were redirecting the user to take a part of the sale made.

It is worth mentioning that all programs have already been removed from the Chrome extension store. However, if you are using one of them for some reason, it is good to check it out and if not, it is worth keeping an eye out for suspicious installations so you don’t get into possible scams.

