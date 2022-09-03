Meghan Trainor Had ‘Spy Kids’ Toys Growing Up: ‘That Was My Whole Childhood’

Meghan Trainor is a beloved pop star who is known for her body positivity anthems such as “All About That Bass”. A milestone in the music industry since 2014, she has received numerous awards and accolades, including the 2016 Grammy for Best New Artist. Over the past few years, the artist has branched out into exploring acting gigs and hosting. Trainor also admitted to being a huge fan of her husband’s work. In fact, several times over the years, she’s talked about what the spy children franchise means to her.

Meghan Trainor grew up loving the ‘Spy Kids’ movies

Meghan Trainor Promotes Her New Single “Wave” at Daily Pop | Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU stock photography via Getty Images

Trainor was born in 1993 and had a relatively normal and happy childhood. According to IMDb, Trainor was involved in music from a very early age, writing songs and playing with various local groups. In her teens, Trainor was a seasoned artist, writing and recording music. She was also an avid consumer of pop culture, watching many movies and TV shows.

Like many young people in the early 2000s, Trainor was a big fan of spy children franchise. The series, directed by iconic director Robert Rodriguez, starred Daryl Sabara, whom Trainor would later meet and marry. But when the rising pop star was watching the movies, she was drawn to the cool gadgets and fun stories.

In an October 2020 interview with Chicks in the Office, Trainor opened up about her love for the spy children films, admitting that “we were always in theaters. I got spy children toys for Christmas. I was a spy… that was my entire childhood.” Trainor noted that she used to play spy games a lot with her friends, using the toys to help with make-believe play.

What did Meghan Trainor say about watching ‘Spy Kids’ with her husband?

Trainor finally met one of the spy children in 2014, when Sabará crashed a party attended by Trainor. The pop star would later tell Chicks in the Office that her first reaction when she met Sabará was to say “oh my God, it’s spy children.” The two hit it off right away, though they didn’t start dating until several years later, when their mutual friend Chloe Grace Moretz set them up on a blind date.

Sabará proposed to Trainor in 2017, just a year after they started dating. They’ve been together ever since, getting married in a sweet backyard ceremony in 2018 and enjoying plenty of low-key nights despite their busy schedules. they even watched spy children together, as Trainor told Access Hollywood in 2019. In response to a question about how long it had been since she and Sabara watched spy children, the pop singer noted that “it was in a hotel while we were working and traveling somewhere. We were like, ‘open up!’”

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed a baby in 2021

Trainor and Sabara clearly know how to have fun together. And in February 2021, they expanded their family to include their baby boy, whom they named Riley. Trainor loves being a mother and admitted that she is ready to have even more children with Sabara in the near future. It seems likely that when Riley is old enough, the celebrity couple will introduce him to the spy children franchise too.

