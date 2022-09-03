Melancia Brasil will present ‘Smile’ collection on the catwalk with a team of models and influencers

The Melancia Brasil brand will parade for the third time, under the direction of the owner, Cínthia Braz, on the Fashion Runway catwalk. The brand has a team of 40 models and influencers to present its new ‘Smile’ collection.

A spoiler of what the looks will be like? Conceptual, cheerful, with lots of colors, novelties, light fabrics and trends that kids love!

“Being on the FR Club catwalk for us is an honor, it is a serious event, important in Rio de Janeiro, very organized and extremely visible in the world of children’s fashion”, highlights Cínthia Braz.

Expectations are high for the event that takes place at the Hotel Mirador in Copacabana, this Sunday (4th). It will be a beautiful parade, full of glamor and lots of fun!

Models that will be in the Melancia Brasil fashion show – Smile Collection:

Sophia Braz (Brand Ambassador), Laura Braz, Betina Gigliozzi, Marina Tavares, Giovanna Armada, Letícia Gomes, Mari Soares, Mari Barreto, Valentina Silveira, Sarah Fernanda, Sophia Morais, Maya Lima, Clarinha Ferreira, Sofia Macário, Isabela Schuler, Lara Tucci, Giulia Cersosimo, Paola Cersosimo, Anna Klara Matta, Sophie Charlotte, Íris Abdala, Valentina Max, Ana Júlia Martins, Duda Lins, Adryana Braga, Aylla Braga, Estela Castro, Laura Maia, Yasmin Oliveira, Paola Cristiane, Valentina Sena, Iasmin Lessa, Rebeca Freitas, Gabriela Felipe, Fernanda Felipe, Alice Andrade, Valentina Pedro, Maitê Saad and Jamilly Victoria.