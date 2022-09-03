Microsoft Edge now has a sidebar with utilities

Microsoft decided to rework the sidebar to make it more useful in the Edge browser. The location contains buttons for performing activities more quickly, such as viewing data about a website, accessing your email, or opening Office documents. It is an evolution of the “Bar do Edge”, launched in 2020, with a focus on a news feed.

The sidebar should function as a utility center, with several small panels that allow for more agility during navigation. You can access calculator, dictionary, internet speed, unit converter and games widgets. By clicking on the “+” icon you will have access to compatible shortcuts, which are still few, but should grow in number from now on.

The sidebar has shortcuts with access to Edge utilities (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

In addition, there are useful shortcuts for those who subscribe to Office365, with direct integration for sending emails via Outlook and monitoring your appointment book. The good part is that it works on the tab itself, in a side space that occupies only part of the screen.

In the case of Office documents, the integration will only work as a shortcut for Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Even so, it can be useful to reopen a closed file by mistake or one that you need to use daily. Unlike emails, you can’t edit your spreadsheet in a browser thumbnail, so the user is taken to a new tab.

Website contextualization

The “new bar” also contains a panel called Discover, whose premise is to add contextual information to improve web browsing. The idea works well for news sites, which are described and ranked by a trustworthiness index, great for those who want to avoid fake news. There is also information about the language used and where the main visitor traffic comes from.

When browsing articles, the engine pulls information from Wikipedia and other reference sites to bring up details about the subject. This is a useful tool for anyone looking for in-depth content on a particular topic.

On recipe sites, users will have the ingredients separated in the right corner of the screen (Image: Reproduction/The Verge)

Another great use of the Discover panel is on cooking recipe websites. The sidebar manages to organize the list of ingredients and synthesize them to make your work easier. In this way, the user only needs to focus on the preparation method, since the quantities and food needed will be separated in the corner.

not yet customizable

If there’s a downside to the experience, it’s the lack of customization options. Forget about adjusting height, width or colors, because Edge lets you just hide or show the sidebar with the shortcut (Control + Shift + / ). Of course, the user can still define which icons and buttons will be there, but it’s a “limited freedom”.

Those who use desktops with large monitors may want to try the bar, after all, losing a little space on the screen may not be a problem. For owners of notebooks with smaller screens or mobile devices, such as cell phones and tablets, the feature may be less attractive.

To try it out, just update the Microsoft Edge to the latest version. Follow the steps below:

Click on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner; Look for the option “Show sidebar”; If it doesn’t appear, go to “Settings” and look for the “Appearance” tab; There, you must scroll to the “Customize Toolbar” section and activate the button to display the toolbar.

The novelty is still in the testing phase, and had already been viewed since last week, but not all users have access to it. If the option does not appear for you, the way is to wait until the next update and hope that Microsoft releases the bar to more people.

Edge’s sidebar appears to be light years ahead of Chrome. Yesterday (1), Google’s browser began testing new possibilities for customizing this space, possibly inspired by this Microsoft launch. In Chrome, however, there is nothing concrete, not even close to the utility space introduced by Edge.

Source: The Verge